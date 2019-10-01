Oliver Queen Is Bruised And Beaten In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic

Stephen Amell has shared a snap from the set of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” which tells us that, though filming is going great on the crossover, things aren’t looking so swell for his character Oliver Queen.

The Arrow star shared the selfie taken in his trailer late Monday night, which features him in some heavy make-up that suggests the Green Arrow will get badly bruised and battered in the event. “Crisis on Infinite Earths is going great,” the actor joked in his caption.

The opening episode of the crossover is shooting now, so this beating likely won’t keep the Emerald Archer down for long. However, it may be our latest reminder that Oliver is fated to meet his end in “Crisis,” as per the Monitor’s revelation in the Arrow season 7 finale that his death is coming.

“Crisis” part one looks set to hit the ground running, as other photos from the set tell us that all three Superman involved in the crossover will probably appear in that episode. Smallville star Tom Welling has already posed for a pic with Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin, which suggests that both Clark Kents will meet. What’s more, Brandon Routh has shared some official promo images of himself in his revamped Man of Steel costume, inspired by Kingdom Come.

We’re now waiting on glimpses at some of the other exciting guest stars joining the event. Kevin Conroy, who’s making his live-action debut as Bruce Wayne, is a big one, but there’s also Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams crossing over to the Arrowverse for the first time and Batman ’66‘s Burt Ward as an older Robin.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” stretches across all five Arrowverse series and kicks off on December 8th-10th, takes a winter break and then concludes on January 14th. And The CW’s DC universe will likely never be the same again.