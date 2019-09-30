Shooting kicked off last week on “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meaning a couple of first looks at some of the big crossover’s guest stars have already come our way. Specifically, we’ve had an official reveal of Brandon Routh’s new suit as his Kingdom Come-inspired Man of Steel for the event and set pics revealed Smallville‘s Tom Welling back on the set of the old Kent farm. Now, we have an exciting Superman team-up to add to the mix, in the form of a snap uniting Welling with Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin.

Elizabeth “Lois Lane” Tulloch shared the fan-pleasing photo on her Instagram page. Standing in front of the Kent house, the actress posed as the filling in a Superman sandwich consisting of Welling and her Clark Kent, Hoechlin.

Take a look at it in the gallery below:

Tom Welling And Tyler Hoechlin's Supermen Unite In Crisis on Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From this, we can presumably gather that all three will share some scenes in “Crisis,” probably with Welling’s Lois, Erica Durance, as well. It’s difficult to tell which Earth the meeting will take place on, however, seeing as that iconic Smallville location was reused in last year’s “Elseworlds” as the Kent farm on Earth-38 (Supergirl‘s world). Either way, both Clarks are dressed casually and not for action – Welling’s in one of his typical checkered shirts and Hoechlin’s sporting a Daily Planet-ready glasses and jacket combo.

Hoechlin will no doubt suit up in the red and blue in “Crisis,” but we’ve yet to have it confirmed whether Welling will finally don the cape and tights after never doing so in ten years of Smallville. Fingers crossed we’ll get to see both actors, along with Routh, head into action together in the crossover. Though then again, there’s the risk of fans exploding from the excitement.

The five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” airs on December 8th-10th before taking a break and concluding on January 14th.