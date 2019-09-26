Smallville Stars Return To Iconic Location In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic

It’s finally happening. The big Arrowverse event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” had its first day of production today and the crossover fun is beginning immediately as Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance are already back on set in a location that’ll be familiar to fans of the beloved Superman prequel.

Erica Durance shared on her Instragram page a shot that’s sure to make Smallville lovers explode with excitement. It features herself in costume as Lois Lane posing with Clark Kent himself, Tom Welling, who’s back in one of the character’s signature plaid shirts. The pair are standing in front of the old Kent barn, as seen throughout all ten seasons of the show.

In her caption, Durance said that she “laughed until [she] cried!” during her first day filming with Welling in 8 years, adding that she had “so much fun.” Earlier in the day, Durance gave us a closer look at herself as Lois once again. You can check that out in the second slide of the gallery below.

It was only just last week that we found out the pair would be returning for the ginormous crossover, answering fans’ prayers in the process. It’s unknown exactly what their role in “Crisis” is, but it’s believed they’ll appear in several episodes of the five-part event. So, expect them to rub shoulders with some Arrowverse heroes. Supergirl will probably get a shock when she sees Lois looking like her mother.

Unfortunately, Michael Rosenbaum won’t be joining them as Lex Luthor, after the actor came clean that he had turned down the offer from The CW due to their poor terms. That’s a bit of a shame, but this set pic promises that there will be more than enough in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” for Smallville fans to enjoy. And it all kicks off on The CW on December 8th.