Michael Rosenbaum Says He Turned Down Role In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Smallville wasn’t to every DC fan’s tastes, but almost everyone can agree that Michael Rosenbaum was simply perfect as Lex Luthor. In fact, for many people, he’s the best screen version of the Man of Steel’s nemesis we’ve seen yet, with the actor managing to get under the skin of the criminal mastermind and take him down a compelling path towards darkness over the course of the show.

Naturally, then, we’ve all been wanting to see him play Luthor once more and for a while there, it looked like we’d get the chance to. If you’ll recall, We Got This Covered told you a few months ago that Rosenbaum was returning for “Crisis” and though at the time we were told he was definitely set to appear in the crossover, it turns out that something must’ve changed along the way as now, the actor’s revealed that he’s chosen not to be involved, explaining the following:

“Friends, many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover. I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass “We have to know now.” My simple answer was “Pass”. I think you can understand why. I hope this answers all of your questions. Lovingly, Rosenbaum.”

So, what happened? Well, we can’t say for sure. Perhaps WB was just banking on him being game to return and considered him a lock, or maybe he initially showed interest but ended up changing his mind. Whatever the case may be, it seems that he’ll be sitting this one out. For now, at least.

One source close to We Got This Covered has informed us that there could still be time to work something out, while an additional source believes that the actor’s just lying to keep things a surprise. And given that these are the same sources who told us an Arrow spinoff was in the works earlier this year, which Variety just confirmed today, we have no reason to doubt them.

Tell us, though, do you think Michael Rosenbaum’s being sincere here, or is there still a chance he could return in “Crisis on Infinite Earths“? As always, sound off down below with your thoughts.