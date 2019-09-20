Smallville’s Erica Durance To Join Tom Welling In Crisis On Infinite Earths

The Smallville stars just keep coming. Yesterday, Tom Welling was confirmed to be returning as Clark Kent for the Arrowverse’s big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover this December and today brings news (via Deadline) that his old co-star Erica Durance will be coming back alongside him as Lois Lane.

Unlike Welling though, Durance wasn’t a regular on Smallville over its entire ten year run. First serving in a recurring role in season 4, the actress was promoted for season 5. The back half of the show then focused on the slow evolution of Clark and Lois’ romance. By the time of the finale, the pair were set to be married, worked at the Daily Planet and Clark was taking to the skies as Superman.

Speaking of Supes, Welling’s appointment to the crossover means there will be three Men of Steel in “Crisis,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh playing their own versions of the hero. Likewise, Durance’s casting spells twice the Lois Lane in the event as Elizabeth Tulloch is set to reprise her portrayal opposite Hoechlin’s Kent.

Tom Welling Suits Up As Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Deadline’s report specifies that it’s unlikely any more Loises will show up, though, so don’t expect Teri Hatcher back as the Lois & Clark iteration. The good news, however, is that Durance will be taking part in multiple episodes of the crossover, which suggests Welling will be doing the same.

So, it looks like the pair will get a good chunk of the action and we’re in for a proper Arrowverse/Smallville crossover. Things might get awkward if Kara Danvers encounters this Lois, though, as Durance previously played Alura Zor-El, the Girl of Steel’s mother, on Supergirl season 3.

Now fans are just waiting for official confirmation on whether Michael Rosenbaum will back as Lex Luthor in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” There’s no way the villain, who’s fated to become President in Smallville‘s universe, would miss out on all that multiversal mayhem, right?