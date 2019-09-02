Tyler Hoechlin Couldn’t Be More Excited For Crisis On Infinite Earths

Tyler Hoechlin first appeared as the Arrowverse’s Superman in a handful of episodes of Supergirl season 2. He then didn’t return until last year, when fans’ prayers were answered and he got to meet the Flash and Green Arrow for the first time in the “Elseworlds” crossover. This year, he’ll be back once again for the biggest Arrowverse event of them all, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” And Hoechlin couldn’t be more excited about it.

The actor attended Fan Expo Canada this weekend and was asked during a panel which of the Arrowverse leads he most likes to work with during the crossovers. “They’re all terrible,” Hoechlin joked before admitting that all his co-stars are a joy to work with, which is the main reason he’s psyched to return in “Crisis.”

“Oh man, I met almost pretty much all of them before. I just remember there was one night we were shooting outside, we were kind of in this courtyard of this public space, and it was Melissa [Benoist], Grant [Gustin], Stephen [Amell] and I sitting in costume. and Grant was wearing Oliver Queen’s suit, and Stephen was wearing the Flash’s suit. And it was just weird, because even though they were opposites to me, I was still like ‘That’s still the Flash, and Arrow, and Supergirl and I’m wearing this, and we’re doing this for real.’ So it was a weird moment. We always have so much fun up there. Honestly, everybody is such a blast to work with, so I couldn’t be more excited to be going back to Vancouver to do some more.”

Elseworlds Gallery #2 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hoechlin got a lot to do in “Elseworlds,” with Clark Kent playing something of a mentor role to Oliver, Barry and Kara in the first half of the event before he got to play a secondary role as Dr. John Deegan, who had used the Book of Destiny to give himself Superman’s form. It’s hard to see him getting as much screentime in “Crisis,” as there are so many other guest stars dropping by, but he’ll be joined once again by his Lois Lane, Elizabeth Tulloch.

There’s a second Superman this time around as well, in the form of Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come version. Not to mention Kevin Conroy’s Batman, Burt Ward’s Robin and Cress Williams’ Black Lightning. Then there’s all the unconfirmed cameos like Mark Hamill’s Joker, Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, Tom Welling’s Superman…the list goes on. I think it’s safe to say that Hoechlin’s not the only one who couldn’t be more excited for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”