Tom Welling Officially Joins Crisis On Infinite Earths As Clark Kent

The Arrowverse is about to bring us its biggest crossover yet with “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” as the multiversal premise will make way for multiple DC icons from other media to return to their roles again. Already, we know that Kevin Conroy’s finally playing Batman in live-action, Burt Ward will be back as an older Robin and Brandon Routh is suiting up as the Man of Steel after playing the role in Superman Returns.

Of course, another person that fans have been desperately hoping to see return is Tom Welling as Clark Kent, the part he embodied for ten years on Smallville. Over the past few months, there had been some conflicting intel about whether it would happen or not, but it’s now been officially confirmed that yes, Welling will indeed return for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The news was revealed earlier this morning, with producer Marc Guggenheim releasing the following statement:

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about Crisis on Infinite Earths, our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Tom Welling Suits Up As Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, details on how exactly Welling will factor into things still remain unclear and we imagine The CW has several surprises still lined up for us when it comes to Tom’s role. But with the actor now locked in, speculation is beginning to turn towards his old co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Smallville‘s Lex Luthor.

There’d been rumors that he, too, would return for the crossover but to date, the network hasn’t offered any confirmation on that. And they may not, as his role might end up being kept a surprise for the event itself.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough which other guest stars will join Tom Welling as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” stretches over five episodes from all five of the Arrowverse series and kicks off on December 8th and concludes on January 14th.