Brandon Routh Shares Another Look At His Crisis On Infinite Earths Superman

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” now shooting, The CW has revealed the first official look at Brandon Routh’s new Superman suit. The Legends of Tomorrow star will be returning to his Superman Returns role in the big Arrowverse crossover, but with a twist. This time his character will be inspired by the Kingdom Come version and as we saw in the previously released image, his new suit matches Alex Ross’ comic art perfectly.

If you can’t get enough of the costume though, you’re in luck, because Routh has shared another epic photo of himself in the red and blue on his Instagram page. This one is a closer shot from the waist up, with Supes clasping his hands in front of him and a furrowed expression on his face. The darker lighting also makes the costume look even cooler.

In his caption, Routh name-checks everyone who helped pull this look together, from the costume designers to original artist Ross to Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim “for being crazy enough to pull this all together.”

Brandon Routh Shares Another Epic Look At His Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Yesterday, which marked day one of filming, we got our first look at another Superman’s return. Smallville stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance reunited as Clark Kent and Lois Lane at the old Kent farm in a sneaky set pic shared by Durance. This likely means that all three DC icons will appear in the opening installment of “Crisis.”

Will we soon get a glimpse at Kevin Conroy playing Bruce Wayne for the first time in live-action as well? Or Welling and Routh’s Men of Steel coming face to face, maybe with Tyler Hoechlin in tow, too? Perhaps.

Be sure sure to stay tuned as we’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on what promises to be the DC TV event of the decade when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on December 8th and concludes on January 14th.