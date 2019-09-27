While Arrowverse fans are pretty upset over the news that Brandon Routh will depart Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular this year, they can at least take comfort in the fact that they’ll soon see him suit up as Kingdom Come Superman for the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

If you read DC comic books, you’ll know that this is a pretty big deal. After all, to date we’ve yet to see the acclaimed story written by Mark Waid and painted by Alex Ross adapted to live action or animation, and though how exactly Routh will fit into “Crisis” has yet to be revealed, just knowing that he’ll show up as the character is hugely exciting. But what will he look like when he debuts?

Well, The CW has now revealed our very first glimpse at the actor as Kingdom Come Superman and you can check it out for yourself in the gallery down below. His appearance is definitely a far cry from how we usually see him in the franchise, but fans will probably be pleased with what the network’s come up with in terms of the costume and how they’ve done him up.

The CW Reveals First Look At Brandon Routh As Kingdom Come Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not bad, eh? While Routh’s Superman is surely going to be a highlight of the event, there are actually two other Supermen set to appear as well, with Tyler Hoechlin’s iteration booked in for an appearance and Smallville‘s Tom Welling recently confirming his involvement, too.

Suffice it to say, it’s a pretty exciting time to be an Arrowverse fan and things are only going to ramp up from here. The new seasons of the individual shows return on October 6th and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will kick off just a couple of months later on December 8th. Don’t miss it.