‘Atlanta’ season 4 confirmed as the last, premiere date announced

It’s been four years since the acclaimed second season of Atlanta aired on FX. Fans looking forward to season three this spring are in for double the experience as a fourth and final season is also set to air later this year, by fall.

According to Variety, John Landgraf, FX chairman, announced the fourth season during an executive session at FX’s TCA day. Here’s what he said:

The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall. The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.

Atlanta has been a critical and commercial success, earning five Emmys out of 22 nominations in just two seasons, including the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Glover. His Emmy for directing made him the first African-American to win the award.

The series also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz and is executive produced by Glover and his brother, Stephen, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and Hiro Murai. This won’t be the last we see some of the characters on FX, however. Henry will star in the upcoming limited series, Class of ‘09, with Kate Mara as an FBI agent, and Murai will produce The Bear, a drama about a young chef who returns home to Chicago to run the family restaurant.

Season three will be released March 24 on Hulu/FX following its SXSW premiere.