Red Skull returned after seven years in Avengers: Infinity War, and then again in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans are calling for the former HYDRA leader to show up once more, then, seeing as it feels like he’s now a regular recurring character in the franchise. One place that seems like it could be a natural fit for him is Disney Plus’ upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Steve Rogers may be retired, but why not pit Johann Schmidt against the next Captain America, Sam Wilson?

The Red Skull himself, Ross Marquand, has been asked about this possibility in a new interview, but his lips are sealed. While speaking to Point Blank LIVE, the Walking Dead actor was questioned over whether the villain is in the TV show. His only response was “I don’t know about that,” which he said with a big laugh.

This comes after another recent interview in which Marquand expressed his hope that Red Skull could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this new chat, the star clarified his earlier points, emphasizing that he’s only hoping to see this happen as a fan and doesn’t have any insider Marvel info.

“My point when I said that was just that any of these characters can come back. I think when Doctor Strange established there are a million different threads and multiverses now, there are certain timelines where Red Skull is certainly free,” Marquand said. “Because in Infinity War, once the Soul Stone goes to Thanos, now Red Skull can go anywhere. I was just saying there’s a world where all of these characters can come back — Black Widow, everyone who passed away, all of the villains — there’s different multiverses and different timelines where all of these characters still exist, which I thought was pretty cool.”

As Marquand reminds us, Red Skull is now free from his decades-long role as guardian of the Soul Stone on Vormir. There are many questions we have that weren’t answered in the Avengers films – how changed is he by his experiences? Is he immortal or some kind of ghost? – but assuming his existence isn’t over and he’s still a bad’un, it would be fun to see him return to Earth to cause more trouble.

Whether it’ll happen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, though, it’s hard to say. Does Marquand know something we don’t? What do you think? Have your say in the comments down below.