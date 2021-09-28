Awesome Moon Knight Fan Poster Channels M. Night Shyamalan’s Split

The people who demanded to have M. Night Shyamalan’s Split removed from Netflix after launching a petition claiming the work of fiction set in a heightened and fantastical reality was demeaning, offensive and dehumanizing should probably stay a million miles away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight when it comes to Disney Plus next year.

Much like James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder, so certain folks will no doubt have an issue with some elements of the character. Of course, we’re talking about a nocturnal vigilante saved from certain death only to receive supernatural abilities from an Egyptian moon god, so there’s also that.

An awesome fan-made Moon Knight motion poster from Boss Logic channels Split, but instead of the Beast, Patricia and the rest, it’s Wolverine, Deadpool, the Punisher and Spider-Man, which you can check out below.

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kevin Feige teased that each of Spector’s personalities will have a distinctly different part to play in Moon Knight, which will allow Isaac to give his acting muscles one hell of a workout. Not only is the title hero a former boxer, Marine and CIA operative who becomes a mercenary in the comic books, but each of his identities are poles apart.

There’s millionaire Steven Grant, cab driver Jake Lockley, the stylish Mr. Knight and many more, so it’s going to be a huge amount of fun watching a talent of Isaac’s caliber getting to play around with such a unique and complex addition to MCU canon whenever Moon Knight comes to streaming.