Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Is A Groundbreaking Show

Having barely put a foot wrong in the last decade, X-Men: Apocalypse now withstanding, Oscar Isaac has built up an acclaimed body of work that’s seen him firmly establish himself as one of the best actors of his generation, one that can always be relied on to deliver a knockout performance regardless of genre or budget.

Since first gaining attention for his lead role in Inside Llewyn Davis, the 42 year-old has impressed in A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, the Star Wars sequels, Annihilation, Triple Frontier, and most recently The Card Counter. He’s far from done, though, with a handful of hugely exciting projects on the horizon.

On top of Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic Dune, HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage and the long-gestating Metal Gear Solid, Isaac will be seen next year as the title hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight. In a new interview, he was inevitably reluctant to dive into specifics, but nonetheless teased that audiences should expect big things.

The whole thing is… What I can say is it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a groundbreaking show. It felt right. It felt absolutely right. That’s all I could say about it right now.”

Here's How Oscar Isaac Could Look As The MCU's Moon Knight 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Everyone involved in the MCU is always sworn to absolute secrecy, but the more we hear about Moon Knight from Isaac, co-star Ethan Hawke or director Mohamed Diab, the more excited we get. It’ll be a much darker and more mature offering from the franchise than fans have become accustomed to, and it’s comfortably one of the most hotly-anticipated offerings among the two dozen film and television titles currently on the way from Kevin Feige’s outfit.