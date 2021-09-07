Moon Knight Director Says The Show Will Deal With Serious Topics

In terms of plot details, we know next to nothing about Moon Knight. However, the popularity of the character among comic book fans and the exciting lineup of talent assembled on either side of the camera has already cemented the Disney Plus series as one of the most highly-anticipated projects on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe calendar.

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an antihero who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which gives one of the best actors around the opportunity to craft multiple distinct personalities for Moon Knight, in what should be another phenomenal showcase for the 42 year-old.

Ignoring the fact he wrote Josh Trank’s disastrous Fantastic Four, creator and lead writer Jeremy Slater knows his way around a sprawling fantasy that deals with some weighty real-world subtext as one of the key minds behind Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, while the directorial team finds the acclaimed duo of Aaron Benson and Justin Moorhead helming two episodes, with incendiary documentarian and filmmaker Mohamed Diab tackling the other quartet.

A big budget superhero show from Disney and Marvel is a massive change of pace for Diab, and while he openly admitted that fact in a new interview, he also confirmed he won’t be shying away from the sociopolitical undertones to have defined his work to date.

“Definitely, when you see this you will not recognize that it’s me directing it. But I’m so proud of it. I always love to have a new challenge. My movies are hard, serious and about big topics, and I feel strongly that Moon Knight is going to be like that, it’s going to be entertainment but also heavy. At the same time, we’re being so creative with the jokes and with the action. As I keep saying to my wife: I can’t believe I’m funny in another language!”

Moon Knight isn’t expected to premiere until the middle of next year, but it’s shaping up to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the MCU before. The Disney Plus expansion has delivered a string of fantastic shows so far, but the long-awaited live-action debut of the cult favorite could end up being the best yet.