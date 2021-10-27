Azealia Banks Dunks On Dave Chappelle Over His Latest Special

Dave Chappelle has not been able to stop taking heat over his latest Netflix special The Closer since it released. At this point, he’s been dissed by trans comedians, Star Trek‘s Wilson Cruz, and even 90s rock band Eve6. Now, in a seriously surprising twist, Azealia Banks has joined the fray to absolutely dunk on the now maligned Chappelle.

What makes this surprising is that Banks herself was banned from Twitter for a transphobic rant back in Oct. 2020. it seems she’s done a lot of growing since then as seen in a story she posted to Instagram. In it, she not only discusses Boosie Badazz’s homophobia towards Lil Nas X but Dave Chappelle’s special as well.

“Dave Chappelle and Lil boosie are both entirely too grown and entirely too black to be this concerned about other people’s sex lives. It’s highkey embarrassing. Dave Chappelle is also about four years too late to the transphobia outrage attention grab.” she wrote.

Banks didn’t just stop there either. Later on in the story, she went so far as to say Chappelle himself is attracted to transwomen, implying that some of these harsh jokes he’s made may be to cover up for his own insecurities.

“As far as Dave Chappelle goes… you are more than obviously attracted to transwomen. And that is okay! Life is short, Explore!”

In a recent Instagram post of his own, Chappelle had discussed the potential of meeting with Netflix employees about the issues people took with his latest special.

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about…I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

While it looks like there’s no way The Closer is leaving Netflix, despite the massive petition asking for the company to do so, there’s no doubt that Dave Chappelle can’t be feeling good about the absolutely brutal burn he was just given by Azealia Banks.