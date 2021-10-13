Star Trek Actor Wilson Cruz Slams Dave Chappelle’s Special

The Dave Chappelle saga continues, this time from an unlikely source. Wilson Cruz, an actor who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on the Paramount Plus show Star Trek: Discovery, recently tweeted his reaction to The Closer — Chappelle’s latest special — and its anti-trans rhetoric.

In short, he’s not happy about Chappelle’s comments on the special, joining a chorus of other voices who say the famous comic’s views could incite violence in the trans community.

Is this how you’re celebrating #NationalComingOutDay , @WeAreNetflix? Celebrating the violence your content IS responsible for and CANCELING your #Trans employee for speaking HER TRUTH and standing up for our community?



https://t.co/fzrY5xe7X8… https://t.co/TAORANZtpE — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 11, 2021

The tweet is in response to a story by the Hollywood Reporter about how Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said he wouldn’t remove the special. The report also outlines how engineer Terra Field and other employees were recently suspended.

Field wrote a lengthy thread on Twitter about the special and its consequences for the trans community as a whole.

What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren't being killed. I'm a white woman, I get to worry about Starbucks writing "Tara" on my drink. — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Netflix said that Field and other employees were suspended because they tried to enter a meeting meant for higher-ups in the company, and not in response to the tweets.

Some people on Twitter said that Cruz was glossing over the real reason for their suspension. He replied that he wasn’t.

It’s a good thing ACT UP or the NAACP never thought twice about attending a meeting they weren’t invited to, right..? https://t.co/HTws9OtWIe — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 11, 2021

The crux of Cruz’s argument is that joking about trans people will perpetuate and normalize a cycle of violence that sees people killed.

Cruz is a pioneer of playing gay characters on TV. In the 90s, he played Rickie Vasquez, a gay teen on the MTV show My So-Called Life, along with Jared Leto and Claire Danes.

The role was the first time an openly gay character played an openly gay teen on primetime TV. He also appeared in the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, playing Dennis Vasquez.