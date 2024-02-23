‘Bad Sisters’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

A solid black comedy can be hard to come by, which led Irish black comedy Bad Sisters to near-instant popularity. Bad Sisters pulls off its dark but humorous approach perfectly — perfectly enough to earn it stellar reviews from critics, even if audiences were less impressed. Those critical reviews were enough to earn the series a renewal over on Apple TV Plus, and it may be headed to the streamer sooner than many people expected.

Bad Sisters season 2 release window

There’s no concrete release date for season 2 of Bad Sisters just yet, but its 2022 renewal guarantees that more content is headed our way. And, based on how long ago the show was renewed for a second season, it should be coming out any month now.

The show officially secured a renewal in November of 2022, and it’s officially been close to a year and a half since that renewal came down. Based on the development timeline of season 1, however, we may be able to suss out a potential release date for the show’s second season. It took a bit less than two years for the show to go from finding its star and producer in Sharon Horgan to releasing its first season, and — while the first season typically takes the longest — it’s fair, with all the issues the entertainment industry is suffering — to assume that a similar timeline will follow with season 2. That should see the show release at some point in 2024, but exactly when remains unclear.

Who might return for season 2 of Bad Sisters?

It’s vital that all of the titular sisters return for season 2 of Bad Sisters, so expect to see more of Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. Also likely to return are Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack, but its hard to say if the supporting cast will be back, or if Claes Bang will return for more flashbacks.

What to expect from the season 2 plot

Image via Apple TV Plus

There’s really no saying what we can expect in season 2 of Bad Sisters, but there are a few plot points fans are hoping will be explored. The sisters have yet to properly grapple with the events of season 1, and there’s plenty of exploring to be done in the wake of the impactful murder of John Paul Williams. Fans are expecting each of the sisters to spend some time examining their role in matters, but hopes are high that the series continues to put their sisterly bond above everything else.

Where was Bad Sisters filmed?

Season 1 of Bad Sisters was largely filmed in areas around Dublin, including the suburb of Sandycove, and areas around Belfast. Expect to see more sights from the area in season 2, along more of the gorgeous visuals provided by additional filming locations in Forty Foot, Malahide, and Howth.