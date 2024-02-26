These days, he’s best known for his ever-growing brood of children, but it turns out that Nick Cannon spends at least some of his time doing things outside of procreation.

Recommended Videos

The 43-year-old actor doesn’t crop up in many leading roles these days, but he still makes those child support payments though small-screen appearances. He’s just made the shift from leading man to host in recent years with the release of shows like Bad vs. Wild, his latest drama-soaked reality series.

Branching off of the success of a slew of other reality shows that rely on real-world beef to keep audiences hooked, Bad vs. Wild bills itself as a stand off between “a team of bad girls” and “a team of wild ones.” The goal is clearly chaos with this one and trailers don’t hold back on exposing the messy drama this show is built around. Season one is set to land on the Zeus Network this spring and we don’t have long to wait.

It’s not hard to find a reality series carefully crafted for any interest group, and Bad vs. Wild knows exactly who’s showing up to watch. The series doesn’t shy away from the chaos of its formula, which brings together a slew of women with either harsh rivalries, serious beef, or a hard history, and lets them (literally) duke it out. Fights look to be a common occurrence in the show’s first season, based solely around several thoroughly contentious trailers. Teasers for season one showcase a truly unhinged approach to television-making, as the show’s crew sets up various challenges, pits notorious troublemakers against one another, and watches as mayhem unfolds.

The series is set to drop near the beginning of spring with an official release slated for March 3. The premiere will kick off over on the Zeus Network on the first Sunday of the month and promises to offer up plenty of “challenges, competitions and showdowns to settle pre-existing beefs.”

Who’s in the Bad vs. Wild cast?

A few familiar faces will be appearing on “Team Bad” and “Team Wild” across Bad vs. Wild‘s first season. The series is executive produced by Cannon, who’s also set to appear as the series host. He’ll be inviting a number of lower-tier celebs, including familiar reality favorites, to settle their longstanding beefs in front of a live Las Vegas audience, but there’s no word yet on whether or not any of his offspring will be in attendance.

Who, exactly, the celebrity women will be is less clear. Longtime reality fans surely recognized a few familiar faces in the show’s several trailers, but their names haven’t been officially released yet. That’s likely because Zeus wants to keep viewers guessing until the last second, but rest assured — Bad vs. Wild won’t leave you wanting for drama.