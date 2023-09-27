‘Badass or vulnerable; sober or wasted; sexy or sloppy. We ask them to do it all’: First trailer for Netflix’s action-packed series lives up to its word

There’s no such thing as a formula for guaranteed global success on Netflix, but if there was, then an action-packed series described as the result of The Hangover and 24 having a baby hailing from the creators of one of the streaming service’s biggest-ever hits would be about as close as it gets, and the first trailer for Obliterated doesn’t disappoint.

The latest offering from Cobra Kai masterminds Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald follows a special forces team who stop a deadly threat poised to decimate Los Angeles. Celebrating with a debauched evening loaded with booze, drugs, and sex, they soon discover – complete with pounding headaches – that the device they defused was a fake. Forced back into action, they need to band together, find the real thing, and then swiftly save the day again, except for real this time.

As Hurwitz put it to TUDUM, the ensemble are poised to be put through the wringer in more ways than one, which will test them to their physical, mental, and substance-addled limits as a result.

“Like their characters, this cast is the best of the best. Each and every one of them can do it all. They can nail the comedy, the drama, and the action. They can play badass or vulnerable; sober or wasted; sexy or sloppy. And on this show, we ask them to do it all.”

Obliterated looks like the sort of light and breezy entertainment set to keep subscribers engaged from beginning to end, and even though it doesn’t premiere until Nov. 30, it’s already destined to debut as the biggest hit on the entire content library based on nothing but its premise and promise of unhinged action.