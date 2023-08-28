‘If ’24’ and ‘The Hangover’ hooked up and had a baby’: Netflix reveals first look and release date for action-packed new series from the creators of one of its biggest-ever hits

It goes without saying that Netflix cancels an awful lot of original shows, but sometimes the shoe ends up on the other foot and the streaming service steps in to save an episodic exclusive from the scrapheap, with Obliterated one of the small few to have been rescued from extinction.

Initially set up at CBS and handed a 10-episode order out of the gate, the upcoming action comedy from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald was shifted over to Netflix almost two and a half years later, with its running time cut down to eight installments.

Cr. Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2023

However, not only has Obliterated confirmed a release date of Nov. 30, but first-look images and an official synopsis have arrived, which gives off the distinct impression that the platform is guaranteed to land itself another significant hit.

Described by Netflix itself as “if 24 and The Hangover hooked up and had a baby, it’d be Obliterated,” the story follows an elite special forces team who thwart a deadly threat to Los Angeles, and decide the best way to celebrate is with copious amounts of alcohol, narcotics, and sex.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Unfortunately, they soon discover the bomb they prevented from detonating was a fake, plunging them back into a substance-addled mission to save the city. Hailing from the minds of one of the most consistently popular shows on the entirety of Netflix and packing a premise that boasts limitless potential, it’s easy to see why Netflix is already planning to position Obliterated as one of its marquee end-of-year offerings.