‘Barbie’ fever is real as Netflix users flock to a decade-old animated series to get their fix

People are really going bananas for Barbie right now! With the arrival of Greta Gerwig’s cinematic masterpiece which has taken the world by storm, fans are desperate to keep the party going, even over on Netflix.

The platform has seen a Barbie animation climb its way up the Top 10 charts as viewers scratch that Barbie itch. The animated series, Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse season one has landed in sixth place on the charts above the documentary show Quarterback and the drama series Fatal Seduction.

Image via Mattel

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse first appeared just over a decade ago, and was released on the Barbie website as well as YouTube and serves as a mockumentary looking into the lives of Barbie, Ken, and their friends, siblings, and pets. Though they act like humans going about their day, many of the jokes from the series rely on their “doll-like” nature.

The show had four seasons in total, running from 2012 to 2014, though Netflix only has a specialized bundle that does not run in the original chronological order. This is the first week for the show to land on the Top 10 chart and has racked up 9.1 million hours viewed with an estimated 1.9 million views. It is no surprise, given both the critical and commercial success of the film, that people are looking to continue their Barbie journey, and perhaps live in that fantastical Barbie-pink world just a little bit longer.

If this includes you and there is a need for more Barbie in your life, can catch Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse now on Netflix.