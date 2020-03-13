Barry Faces Off With Thawne In New Flash Season 6 Photos

This week’s episode of The Flash featured the return of the Reverse-Flash for the first time since last season. Though the villain sat out “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he’s now back with a vengeance to make Barry Allen’s life hell once again. We don’t know the full circumstances surrounding his comeback yet, but we do know he’s without a form as he’s just possessed Nash Wells. And next week, Team Flash will have to get the evil speedster out of their friend’s body in the suitably titled episode “The Exorcism of Nash Wells.”

These new promo photos for the outing tease a tense confrontation between the two old enemies along the way. There’s always fireworks when Eobard Thawne drops by Central City, so this should be a good one. Just to make matters more complicated though, yet another meta has come out of the woodwork in the form of Natalie Sharp’s Sunshine, who particularly looks to be a match for Frost. Meanwhile, these images also tease Mirror-Iris being up to something with Kamilla.

Last but not least, the pics also reveal former Captain Singh will be making his first appearance this season to catch up with Joe West, who took over his job at the end of season 5. Remember, he heavily hinted that he knew Barry was really the Flash last time we saw him, so that could factor into the cops’ conversation.

The Flash: 6x15 - "The Exorcism Of Nash Wells" Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For more, check out the synopsis for the episode below:

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

The Flash season 6 continues with “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” next Tuesday on The CW.