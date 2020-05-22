Krypton Star Says Playing Batwoman Would Be A Dream Job

Since the surprise news broke that Ruby Rose was prematurely hanging up the cowl of Batwoman, speculation has been rife over who should replace her. Actors such as Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Alaina Huffman (Smallville, Painkiller Jane, Stargate: Universe, Supernatural) have already voiced their interest, and a further name now thrown into the ring is Wallis Day.

Hers is a name you might not be familiar with, as her most notable role was as Nyssa-Vex on Krypton, which was watched by approximately seventeen people. While her character began as a rather standard and not especially interesting rich bitch archetype with little of note to make her special other than her name, as the series progressed she became far more nuanced and compelling, due in part to the subtlety of Day’s performance.

Sounds like a dream job!!! 🌟🦇💯 — Wallis Day (@wallisday) May 20, 2020

The fight training Day evidently received for her action scenes late on in the second season could easily be utilized in her potential performance as Kate. Referring to it as a ‘dream job’ and not just one in which she is faintly interested indicates her passion for the role, and were she to be cast it would hopefully lead to her remaining in it for the long haul. If the currently unconfirmed rumor that Rose quit due to the rigors of a network schedule is true, that would unlikely be a problem for Day, as it would probably be a similar commitment to her previous TV work on Krypton.

It must be said that she does bear a passing resemblance to Rose, too, possessing the same kind of lithe, wiry build and androgynous beauty. It’s unlikely that they’ll find someone in the spitting image of Ruby, but casting an actress close enough in features would ease the transition and make it easier to accept a new person in the role.

Showrunner Caroline Dries has stated that they would again be looking for a member of the LGBT community for the part, and while Day has never publicly stated her sexuality, she has in the past been an avid and vocal supporter of gay rights. Additionally, she has form in portraying non-straight characters, as Nyssa was revealed to be bisexual.

Due to the current uncertainly we’re all enduring, it’ll probably be some time before the replacement Batwoman is announced, but it’s a definite possibility that Day could prove herself a worthy candidate.