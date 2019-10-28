Batwoman Fans Think The Court Of Owls Are On The Way

Having already been familiar with Batwoman comic book lore myself, I think the producers made the right decision when adapting Alice as the very first big bad to terrorize the TV show. After all, she did butt heads with her sister, Kate Kane, in the heroine’s first major solo story arc, Elegy.

Even with a primary antagonist firmly in place, we’re naturally meeting other evildoers along the way. So far, the likes of a pre-Hush Tommy Elliott and Magpie have put in appearances, and I’m sure many others will follow. But if some of the theories out there are proven true, then the Court of Owls shall show up as well.

There’s been a lot of speculation online so far about the shadowy cabal already pulling the strings of various characters – Catherine Hamilton-Kane in particular – with Screen Rant also posting a compelling argument of their own. Personally, I’m not too sure about her because last night’s episode, “Who Are You?,” showed that her misguided actions may have been virtuous in her eyes, but one can never be too certain.

Batwoman: 1x05 - "Mine Is A Long And Sad Tale"

To be entirely honest, I think the Court of Owls are being saved for season 2. Then again, they could show up earlier, lest we forget how the current season has had its episode count expanded from 13 to 22. Alice is certainly capable of filling out the back nine herself, but the Court can’t be ruled out. Actually, I’m half-expecting for Tommy Elliott to return and become a full-on Hush at some point, so we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.

For those unfamiliar, the Court of Owls were originally introduced as part of the first arc making up Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s definitive Batman run during the days of the New 52. Long story short, their ranks are comprised of Gotham City’s financial elite, who secretly run the town from behind the scenes. Since their debut, they’ve been adapted to other media, including the animated movie Batman vs. Robin, Fox’s Gotham TV series, and even a cameo in Young Justice: Outsiders.

Will they appear on the show anytime soon? We’ll have to wait and see, but keep tuning in when Batwoman airs Sunday nights on The CW to find out.