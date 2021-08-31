Batwoman Fans React To The Arrowverse’s Poison Ivy Casting

The Arrowverse has officially found its Poison Ivy. Batwoman has cast Jane the Virgin star Bridget Regan as Pamela Isley for its upcoming third season. The CW series has already adapted several classic Batman villains over its first couple of seasons, but the addition of Ivy is probably the most exciting yet due to both the popularity of the character and how spot-on this casting is.

Regan – who superhero aficionados will know as Dottie Underwood in Marvel’s Agent Carter – has been a popular fan pick to play Ivy for years, so as you’d expect, fans are going crazy for her actually getting hired to fill the anti-heroine’s shoes on Batwoman.

YASSSS MY GURL POISON IVY 🍃🍃☠️is finally getting spotlight she deserve!!! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/nWvaJjYymT — Janelle (@JanelleKendraa) August 30, 2021

I cannot wait to watch @BridgetRegan absolutely crush it at both playing Poison Ivy and flirting with every woman on #Batwoman. My body is READY August 30, 2021

A gif to describe the casting of Poison Ivy for #batwoman pic.twitter.com/ovC3jboJmM — ClosedEyes (@Closed_Eyes_11) August 30, 2021

It’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

I will not survive Bridget as Poison Ivy and I'm ok with that 😃 #batwoman — Jordan ♀ (@wolfpants_) August 30, 2021

Fans have total faith that Regan’s going to kill it.

I’m literally so excited to see Bridget Regan playing Poison Ivy!! SHE’S GONNA BE SO PERFECT JTJVTHVF #Batwoman — Giada (Jade) ミ☆ (@selndtroislaugh) August 30, 2021

You can see why she landed the role.

Folks are already excited to see Regan’s Ivy paired with either Alice (Rachel Skarsten) or Safiyah (Shivani Ghai).

ivy especially with alice or safiyah is gonna be INSANE i can see it already https://t.co/Bnp7PnG22u — nouf 8° (@wynscorp) August 31, 2021

Could Ivy’s appearance lead to Harley Quinn turning up? Hey, we can dream…

Now I need Harley Quinn on the show.

Plus a Alice and Poison Ivy team up #Batwoman https://t.co/5AUJrOF2JI — Sin Rostro (@houseofheda) August 30, 2021

Batwoman‘s Poison Ivy is described as “a former botany student of Gotham University” who was dedicated to “changing the world for the better”. However, after “she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins”, she was transformed into the infamous supervillain. With “formidable power coursing through her veins”, Pamela used her abilities “to do what she thought was right”, although “Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods.” Ivy has been “effectively wiped off the board for years”, but now she’s back “with a vengeance.”

Ivy was most recently played in live-action by Clare Foley, Maggie Geha and Peyton List on Fox’s Gotham. Regan is just one of several new additions to Batwoman next season, alongside Robin Givens as Jada Jet and Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya (a role she previously portrayed on Gotham). Season 3 debuts on The CW on October 13th.