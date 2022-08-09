‘Bee and Puppycat’ Netflix release date and trailer

A new season of a beloved animated series is set to come out on Netflix with a trailer for the second season of Bee and Puppycat recently dropping on the Netflix app. The series follows an unemployed woman named Bee who encounters a mysterious creature named Puppycat, and the pair go on adventures, while Bee attempts to do small jobs to earn her rent. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming season.

Everything we know about the second season of Bee and Puppycat

BEE AND PUPPYCAT TRAILER pic.twitter.com/6Hji50WNjY — Bee and Puppycat pics (@bapuppycatpics) August 9, 2022

As of writing there has not been an official release of the trailer on any YouTube channel, but the Tweet above shows the trailer in full. As for the release date of the series, a Reddit post linked here shows that the release date is September 6, 2022. Redditors are quite excited about the second season finally releasing with one Redditor commenting “Screaming vomiting crying I can’t wait OMG.”

The series was originally conceived as a web series and was released on YouTube on the channel Cartoon Hangover. The first several episodes of the first season were released back in 2014. The first season of the show was funded by a Kickstarter campaign. Bee and Puppycat was created by Natasha Allegri with Allyn Rachel voicing the titular character Bee. Interestingly, Puppycat is voiced by a voice synthesizer.

Hopefully, even though it’s been a while since the first season’s release, the new season is everything Bee and Puppycat fans could hope for. We’ll find out soon as Bee and Puppycat is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 6, 2022.