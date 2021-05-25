The CW Announces Beebo Holiday Special, Coming This December

The Arrowverse is getting its strangest spinoff yet this December. The CW has today confirmed that an animated holiday special is coming later this year that will focus on a fan favorite Legends of Tomorrow character. Yes, it’s Beebo, the loveable plushie that’s become the unlikely breakout star of the time-travelling superhero show. Fans can look forward to the blue-furred “Cuddle Me” toy getting his own hour-long special in which he’ll save Santa Claus.

According to the official synopsis, Beebo Saves Christmas will see “everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god” become a hero once again as “he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.”

Continuing the thrill for Legends fans is the news that Victor Garber – the Martin Stein actor last seen in the Arrowverse way back in 2017’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover – will narrate the special. Ben Diskin (Muppet Babies) voices the title character, with the rest of the cast including Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, Chris Kattan as Sprinkles and Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson as Santa.

Beebo first appeared in Legends of Tomorrow 3×09 “Beebo the God of War,” in which a Beebo doll was worshipped by the Vikings as a god after it fell through time. The season 3 finale then brought him back as the Legends’ kaiju champion against the demonic Mallus. A different giant Beebo later featured in “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 5” and he’s since had cameos in pretty much every other Arrowverse show.

The franchise has previously produced numerous animated miniseries that have primarily released through streaming, but this is the first Arrowverse special and the first animated effort to debut on network TV. It’s yet to be given a specific air date, but watch out for it on The CW this festive season.