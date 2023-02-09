Bella Ramsey’s Instagram following has increased by 33 percent since ‘The Last of Us’ premiered

British actor Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the hit show The Last of Us, has seen a huge increase in Instagram followers since the premiere of the show.

Ramsey saw her follower count jump about 33 percent, which comes out to about 600,000 followers, according to Research conducted by JeffBet, a company that analysed social media profiles of the show’s stars to show how much they can potentially earn per sponsored post.

The young actress, who is 19 years old, is one of the most followed accounts out of everyone on the show. This means she can earn about $3613 per sponsored post. Her co-star Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in the show, currently has one of the hottest careers of anyone in Hollywood.

He has about 4 million Instagram followers and averages around 274,000 likes every time he posts something. JeffBet estimates with that kind of reach Pascal can earn around $10,890 per sponsored post. Next we have Storm Reid, who plays Ellie’s best friend Riley.

Even though she’s yet to make an appearance on the show, she has about 2.5 million followers on the social media site – a number that will surely rise once she makes her debut. Another teenager who’s seen an explosion of followers is Nico Parker, who plays Joel’s daughter Sarah.

She’s gained about 246,000 followers in the last month since the show premiered. This puts her at about 300,000 followers. Let’s not forget about Nick Offerman, who’s already very famous and has 1.3 million followers. He’s seen a jump as well, gaining about 70,000 followers in the last month. Offerman can earn about $5000 per sponsored post.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO Max, except for episode five which will start streaming this Friday.