Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals If He’d Play Admiral Thrawn In The Mandalorian

Besides leaving jaws firmly on the floor following that cameo appearance at the end of season 2, The Mandalorian‘s latest outing has left fans with a whole lot of questions and very few answers.

What fate awaits Grogu now that he has a new master? Will Din Djarin find himself embroiled in a war to retake Mandalore? Who will end up being the Darksaber’s wielder? All of those loose ends will undoubtedly be neatly tied up – or at the very least, further explored – when season 3 kicks off early next year, though one mystery unlikely to be solved in this particular show is the whereabouts of one Grand Admiral Thrawn. Having survived Order 66, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice Ahsoka Tano reveals in “Chapter 13: The Jedi” that she seeks a meeting with the former Imperial leader, who was last seen being whisked away into unknown space with Ezra Bridger at the conclusion of Star Wars Rebels.

As for who would play the cold, calculating villain in live-action (presumed to be in Disney’s upcoming Ahsoka spinoff), two names currently doing the rounds are Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. The former of these, however, has just ruled himself out of taking the role completely.

Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch Is Grand Admiral Thrawn In The Mandalorian Fan Art 1 of 2

Speaking to Collider in a recent interview, Cumberbatch – who’s currently got his hands full filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – admits that he’s not only never heard of the character, but has absolutely no interest in spending hours in makeup being painted blue. That’s time, he says, that could be better spent with his children.

“That’s a straight no from me, right now. There’s no way I want to be turned blue. I turned the air blue, very recently. No no, seriously, I have precious time with my children and I think sitting in a makeup chair and being painted blue, and the amount of time it would take to do that and then take it off at the end of the day might just… it’s not the right time in my life for that.”

Sad news for Cumberbatch fans, then, though we've yet to hear Downey Jr.'s thoughts on the topic. If you're wondering what the MCU actor could look like as the renowned Star Wars villain, though, head over here.