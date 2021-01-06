Here’s How Robert Downey Jr. Could Look As Thrawn In The Mandalorian

The latest rumors seem to indicate that MCU alum Robert Downey Jr. is in talks with Lucasfilm to play a role in future seasons of The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau’s Star Wars show was full of references and callbacks to other stories of that galaxy far, far away in its second season. While at first, these seemed like an attempt to deliver fan service moments and cheap thrills, it’s become increasingly clear that the House of Mouse has some exciting plans for the future of the franchise on both the big screen and their streaming platform. Indeed, almost every iconic character who made a comeback in season 2 now has their own Disney+ series in the works or rumored to be on the way.

But one of the subtler Easter Eggs came in the form of a name-drop, that of Admiral Thrawn’s in “Chapter 13: The Jedi.” It would seem that not only is the sinister leader alive, but he’s also an active threat. Or perhaps Snips is still looking to find Ezra Bridger. Whatever it is, it wouldn’t come as a shock if Thrawn made an appearance in future seasons of The Mandalorian or even Ahsoka’s own independent series.

As for who’ll play him, fans have a number of candidates for the live-action debut of the Rebels character, though according to the hearsay, Robert Downey Jr. is having conversations with Jon Favreau about portraying the role. And if you have a hard time depicting the charismatic actor in the part, perhaps this new fan art will change your mind.

Of course, it could be argued that Disney will opt for a lesser known talent, but if the most recent season of The Mandalorian is any indication, the company isn’t afraid of spending big money on their hit series, or the greater Star Wars franchise for that matter.

What are your thoughts on all this, though? Would you like to see the MCU actor as Grand Admiral Thrawn in future projects? Let us know in the usual place below.