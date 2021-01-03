Robert Downey Jr. And Jon Favreau Reportedly Discussing Mandalorian Role

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most famous and popular movie stars in the industry, while Jon Favreau is one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers, and they couldn’t have done it without each other. The duo’s first collaboration on Iron Man launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sent RDJ soaring from the bottom of the pile to the top of the A-list, and took Favreau’s career to the next level.

By all accounts the two have remained close friends ever since, with Favreau directing Iron Man 2 and making regular onscreen appearances as Tony Stark’s closest confidant Happy Hogan, while Downey Jr. made a brief cameo in low budget dramatic comedy Chef, and also came close to headlining Cowboys & Aliens before he dropped out and Daniel Craig was cast instead.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that they’re actively seeking a new project to work on together, and it might end up being The Mandalorian or one of the upcoming spinoffs (see: Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, etc.). Obviously, both of them are huge favorites among the Disney hierarchy, with Downey Jr. formerly the marquee name of the most lucrative franchise in history, while Favreau’s The Jungle Book and The Lion King raked in a combined total of almost $2.5 billion at the box office and he’s currently overseeing the small screen expansion of the Star Wars universe.

While nothing is anywhere close to being confirmed as of yet, you could realistically make the argument that Robert Downey Jr. is too famous for The Mandalorian. So far, the show has been light on big stars, and someone of his magnitude showing up in a future episode would make the suspension of disbelief that little bit harder, unless of course it was the sort of hidden cameo that’s seen the likes of Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy and Karl Urban all appear in Star Wars before.