Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses More Episodes Of Sherlock

It’s been almost five years since the last episode aired, and the series only ran for thirteen in total, but fans have always harbored hopes that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will eventually reunite for more Sherlock.

The smash hit crime thriller was an international phenomenon, launching the careers of the two leads to a whole other level in the process, and it would be an understatement to say that both Cumberbatch and Freeman have remained incredibly busy ever since.

They even reunited in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy in a roundabout way, with Freeman leading the movies as Bilbo Baggins while Cumberbatch provided the voice and motion capture for Smaug, without mentioning their respective roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Esquire UK, the Doctor Strange star was asked to offer a percentage for how likely he thought a new season of Sherlock would be, but he flatly refused to be drawn on specifics.

“It wouldn’t be fair on anyone else involved – I’m not going to be drawn into that. No, no, no. Oh look, I still say never say never. You know, I really like that character… it’s just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it’s too soon now to see it have another life. I think, wonderful as it is, it’s had its moment for now. But that’s not to say it wouldn’t have another iteration in the future.”

Talk of another sleuthing adventure crops up every now and then, but the longer we wait the less likely it becomes. That’s not to say it can be ruled out by any stretch, but for the time being the chances of Sherlock making an imminent comeback to our screens remains a lot slimmer than fans would hope.