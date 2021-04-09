Benedict Cumberbatch’s New TV Series Is Headed To Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch is teaming up with Netflix for his latest project. The Doctor Strange star is set to star in the streaming giant’s TV adaptation of The 39 Steps, the classic British thriller novel from John Buchan that was famously brought to the screen by Alfred Hitchcock in his acclaimed 1935 movie of the same name. This new limited series is said to be a reimagining of the original story that will make it more relevant for our contemporary times.

Deadline broke the news this Friday afternoon. For The 39 Steps, Cumberbatch will be reuniting with Edward Berger, who directed the former Sherlock actor’s acclaimed 2018 Showtime series Patrick Melrose. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) will write the series. It’s expected to comprise six, though possibly slightly more, hour-long episodes and shoot in Europe once Cumberbatch’s schedule becomes clear enough.

The 39 Steps is described as a “provocative action-packed conspiracy thriller series”. Cumberbatch will be playing Richard Hannay, an “ordinary man” who “becomes an unwitting pawn in a vast, global conspiracy to reset the world order: 39 Steps that will change the world as we know it, with only Hannay standing in the way.” Cumberbatch will also exec produce through his SunnyMarch banner alongside Anonymous Content and Chapter One Productions.

Cumberbatch was most recently seen in legal drama The Mauritian, which released in US theaters in February, and Cold War thriller The Courier, which came out last month. He’s all set to return as the Sorcerer Supreme for a double-whammy of Marvel movies, too, as he’s already completed work on Spider-Man: No Way Home and is currently shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the UK.

Netflix is said to be “aggressively… committed” to making The 39 Steps so expect this limited series to get going as soon as Benedict Cumberbatch finishes Doctor Strange 2, which comes out next March.