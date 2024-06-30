Already finished ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ season 2? Time to watch 10 shows just like it

Worst Roommate Ever is officially back with a second season with even worse stories than the unsettling season 1 narrative. But if you’ve already binge-watched all, there’s more of that dark and harrowing stuff out there!

Any project bearing Jason Blum’s name is set for success, but it is also sure to leave you uncomfortable and terrified. Netflix’s 2022 docuseries Worst Roommate Ever did exactly that and audiences loved every minute of it. With the series again on air with a second season, fans are treated with a brilliant dramatization of real-life crimes committed by Janie Ridd, Michael Dudley, Scott Pettigrew, and Tammy Fritz. But are four episodes enough to satiate your true-crime horror appetite?

If you’re running background checks on every new person you meet, the Blumhouse effect is working. The real-life stories of dangerous and deceitful roommates have become your new favorite trope in true crime, and you must be craving more. Though Netflix hasn’t announced any plans for a season 3 yet, we have the perfect list of shows to give you the same nightmares that Worst Roommate Ever probably did. Ready with your notes app?

Web of Lies (2014-2021)

Seasons/Episodes: 7 seasons, 55 episodes

Where to Watch: Investigation Discovery (ID) and streaming on Discovery+

Web of Lies can make you avoid engaging online indefinitely if you already have paranoia about strangers. This series explores crimes facilitated by online interactions via social media, emphasizing the risks associated with the internet and how it might inspire real-world crimes.

Killer Couples (2013-present)

Seasons/Episodes: 16 seasons, 150+ episodes

Where to Watch: Oxygen and streaming on Peacock

Killer Couples is guaranteed to make you suspicious of lovers next if you’re already terrified of roommates. This series examines cases of couples who commit horrible crimes together because of their intense love for one another. Fortunately, they don’t murder one another, so you’re safe to trust your partner (for now).

Snapped (2004-present)

Seasons/Episodes: 31 seasons, 500+ episodes

Where to Watch: Oxygen and streaming on Peacock

In Snapped, the focus is on cases where women are charged with murder, and their reason to take the drastic decision is directed — from love to greed, every motive gets its time in the spotlight. Every episode tells a distinct story and focuses on genuine crime from a different perspective while examining the circumstances and motivations behind the crimes.

Disappeared (2009-present)

Seasons/Episodes: 10 seasons, 130 episodes

Where to Watch: Investigation Discovery (ID) and streaming on Discovery+

Disappeared should be your next viewing if you’re not searching for murder stories but something still captivating in the true crime genre. This series examines the cases where people go missing, delving into the circumstances surrounding their disappearances and the efforts to locate them.

Deadly Women (2005-2021)

Seasons/Episodes: 14 seasons, 190 episodes

Where to Watch: Investigation Discovery (ID) and streaming on Discovery+

Deadly Women explores the psychology of female killers and their methods, as well as the motivations behind their crimes. It offers a variety of frightening stories similar to Worst Roommate Ever, thanks to its episodic structure and emphasis on true crime tales concerning women.

Evil Lives Here (2016)

Seasons/Episodes: 12 seasons, 113 episodes

Where to Watch: Discovery+

Evil Lives Here explores the authentic tales of people who lived with killers before realizing and understanding the terrible reality about them. Like Worst Roommate Ever, each episode explores a different narrative, with an emphasis on real-life terror and betrayal committed by a loved one.

The Staircase (2022)

Seasons/Episodes: 1 season, 13 episodes

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Michael Peterson’s life, his large family in North Carolina, and the mysterious death of his wife Kathleen Peterson are all explored in The Staircase. Despite being loosely based on the true events. it explores an actual crime and the surrounding investigation in a way similar to the detailed narrative of Worst Roommate Ever.

Catching Killers (2021)

Seasons/Episodes: 3 seasons, 12 episodes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Catching Killers is a true crime series that tracks law enforcement and prosecution as they find, detain, and convict the most heinous murderers in history. Its episodic structure is reminiscent of Worst Roommate Ever, except for the fact that it investigates killings by different people with varying motives.

Unsolved Mysteries (2020-present)

Seasons/Episodes: 3 seasons, 15 episodes

Where to Watch: Netflix

A Netflix must-watch, Unsolved Mysteries presents new and updated cases of unsolved crimes, disappearances, and other intriguing incidents. It also covers paranormal phenomena and cold cases. It focuses on a new case in every new episode and follows an anthology structure, exposing viewers to a wide range of true crime narratives.

The Confession Tapes (2017-2019)

Seasons/Episodes: 2 seasons, 11 episodes

Where to Watch: Netflix

A well-known true crime documentary series, The Confession Tapes looks into incidents where murder suspects found guilty of the crime said their confessions were forced, faked, or made up. Apart from that, it is similar toWorst Roommate Ever as each episode centers on a distinct situation and offers an episodic look into scary true stories.

