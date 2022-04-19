Every Breaking Bad fan is eagerly awaiting the return of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul season 6, but show co-creator Peter Gould says viewers will be getting even more than that.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gould reveals the thought process behind letting the proverbial cat out of the bag and hints at the forthcoming surprises.

“I’m gonna be incredibly frank with you. Vince [Gilligan] and I talked about it and I think we both thought that we’d been cagey for long enough. Don’t forget that Aaron and Bryan also have to keep this under their lid and everybody asks them about it, and it just felt like the right moment to let the cat out of the bag, because for better or for worse, I have to say that there are so many other surprises and left turns this season that I kinda wanted to take that one off the table.”

Better Call Saul has expertly kept many secrets throughout its run, but season 6 was a marked departure when it was confirmed that the Breaking Bad duo would be coming to the series. It only makes sense considering Better Call Saul is wrapping up and coming quite close to the beginning of Breaking Bad, and it only builds up the excitement for it. Gould added, “I have to say, if I thought that that was the biggest surprise or the biggest spoiler, I probably wouldn’t have said it.”

The series does have a lot of questions that still need to be answered, so the reveal feels like fans are getting tossed a bone. The fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is one of the biggest mysteries in the series. In Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman said that he had been divorced twice, but Kim wasn’t in that series at all.

There’s speculation that Kim might die in the final season, or that she leaves Jimmy / Saul because they’ve gone too far down this unfortunate road, but right now it could go either way. Seehorn said that whatever the writers come up with, she’ll be happy with it.

Gus Fring actor Giancarlo Esposito said he felt uncomfortable in season 6, and one has to wonder why this particular season was so different. His rival Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) could meet his end soon. Lalo’s seeking revenge on Nacho (Michael Mando) for having set him up in the season 5 finale, and like many Breaking Bad characters, it’s unlikely he’ll have a happy ending.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC.