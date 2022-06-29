‘Better Call Saul’ showrunner Peter Gould says all of your ‘Breaking Bad’ theories about Walt and Jesse are wrong

We’re less than two weeks out from the thrilling conclusion of AMC’s Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff that has somehow managed to eclipse the popularity of the original series. Since the series premiered in 2015, thirsty fans have been wondering if Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will ever show up, and as we barrel towards the finish line, it has been confirmed that the OG meth cooks will indeed make cameos.

But now, instead of wondering if Walt and Jesse are going to show up, fans are now left wondering in what capacity. Will they be together? And what part of the timeline will they appear in?

“You’re going to see Walt and Jesse this season, but I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect,” co-showrunner Peter Gould told EW on Wednesday. “I’ve heard a lot of few theories about what’s going to happen, and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact.” However, Gould does note that the timing of Walt’s and Jesse’s appearances “is just one factor that will help it to rise above fan service.”

Hopefully, he’s not just trolling us, and it turns out that we just see Walt and Jesse sitting in the background at like, Los Pollos Hermanos or something.

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” Gould added. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in season one, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). I hope you agree when you see it.”

We’ve had no reason to question the judgment of Gould and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan so far, so we eagerly await what they have in store for us.

Cranston likewise teased his upcoming cameo during a radio interview this week.

“It was surreal. Aaron Paul and I, we had to coordinate our schedules to make sure we were available when they were in production,” Cranston told Radio Times. “So a year ago, April, is when we shot it. And because it was a separate section of us shooting the scene, I don’t know what actual episode it’s in. Because it wasn’t done in order.”

He added that he and Paul were secretly flown into New Mexico and confined to an Airbnb to ensure maximum confidentiality.

“There was all this stuff going on; it was exciting! But also a secret, and we kept it secret for a year,” he added. “And then when Better Call Saul premiered, they announced it, and Aaron and I said: ‘Oh, well, I guess we can talk about it now!'”

Hold onto your butts, because the second half of Better Call Saul season six premieres on July 11 on AMC and AMC Plus.