‘Better Call Saul’ star says nobody can do what Bob Odenkirk did

As the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is set to premiere on AMC on April 18, the star-studded cast is taking a stroll down memory lane — including star Jonathan Banks, who portrayed Mike Ehrmantraut on both Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. The last season is set to wrap up the unpredictable lifestyle of “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk.

In an interview with Deadline, Banks disclosed Odenkirk’s glaring nerves on the first day of shooting, but admitted that he was impressed with how effortlessly Odenkirk managed to pull the entire series off.

I’ve been doing this professionally for 53 years and I’ve never seen anybody — I thought how can he pull this off? When Bobby Odenkirk came in to do Better Call Saul, the first episode he was nervous as a cat; he was dry-mouth, he lost his voice. You know, he pulled this off. I’ve never seen anybody do what he did. Because we’re looking at a comedy writer here for crissakes.

The final season of the action-packed drama looks set to go out with a bang, showrunner Vince Gilligan teased (and later confirming) that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be making an appearance in the spin-off series – much to the delight of viewers.

It will be interesting to see which direction the final season will take Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill, but we do know that Bob Odenkirk has been adamant about never truly “moving on” from the iconic character.

Part one of Better Call Saul’s final season premieres on April 18.