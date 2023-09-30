‘Big Brother 25’: Why didn’t Jared Fields tell his mom, Cirie, that Blue Kim knows they’re related?

Jared left the house still holding onto a big piece of information that he neglected to share with his mom.

Recent ‘Big Brother’ evictee Jared Fields entered the Big Brother 25 game with a major advantage — he was playing with his mom, Survivor legend Cirie Fields. And to top it all off, no one in the house (besides their close ally, Izzy Gleicher) knew about their relationship.

Well, that changed a few weeks ago when Jared told his showmance, Blue Kim, that his mom was among them in the house.

One would think that if Blue was holding that kind of game-changing information, Jared would’ve told his closest ally and the woman who gave birth to him, Cirie, about it. Nope, that wasn’t the case.

Jared was voted out during the double eviction episode on Sept. 21. But, he remained in the house for one more week alongside Cameron Hardin, the other player to fall that night.

It was part of the season’s zombie twist. And after four competitions played out, Cameron earned his way back into the game while Jared’s time came to an end. Although Jared had an extra week to spill the beans to Cirie, he didn’t. He left the Big Brother house on Sept. 28 to return to Connecticut.

Parade caught up with Jared in an interview published a day after his departure. And he answered the big question on everybody’s mind — why didn’t he tell Cirie that Blue knows their secret?

According to Jared, it was because he wanted to protect his mom from “paranoia.”

“So my mom was already getting really nervous about certain things that we both kind of connected on,” Jared said. He went on to explain that Blue picked up on hints that involved a New Year’s Eve party and the fact that Jared an Cirie used the same kind of toothpaste. “So I started to already see that Blue was catching on and what was going on,” Jared said in an interview following his exit from the show.

“And I think at the end of the day that I just really wanted to protect her from the paranoia of thinking that somebody knows, somebody’s always gonna say something, and then end up hindering her game by targeting the wrong person who may be the only person in the house right now to want to help,” Jared added.

Nevertheless, it appears that Blue and Cirie are willing to work together. Blue has made it known that she trusts Cirie, and with the four-time Survivor player having fewer options than she had before Izzy and Jared were evicted, she’ll likely keep Blue close as well. But, will Blue divulge that she knows about Cirie and Jared’s relationship? She hasn’t told anyone yet, including Cirie. So, only time will tell!