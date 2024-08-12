‘A waste of space’: Wishy-washy ‘Big Brother 26’ houseguest Kenney Kelly slammed by fans wondering why he was ever cast

Despite being a Big Brother superfan, it looks like Kenney Kelly‘s head was not in the game when he finally got his time to shine on the hit competition show.

Ousted from the Big Brother house on Thursday, Aug. 8, Kenney became the third houseguest to be eliminated from Big Brother 26, following Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub out the door. The reason he was voted off of the beloved competition series is primarily due to the wishy-washiness he displayed all season long — which caused him to fall behind when it came to making connections — wavering back and forth as to whether he wanted to stay and fight for the $750k, or leave and rejoin his family back in Boston, Massachusetts. Homesickness was clearly a huge struggle for Kenney, and it looks like it got the best of him in the end…

In an interview with Parade upon his elimination, Kenney shocked fans of the franchise when he told longtime reality television reporter Mike Bloom that he was thinking about quitting Big Brother 26 before it even began.

Not Kenney admitting that he wanted to go home the second he stepped off the plane in California #BB26 pic.twitter.com/PfPgWNmfUU — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) August 9, 2024

“Stepping off the plane, I had doubts,” the 52-year-old spilled, before delving into the details. “My eight-year-old was nervous about me going. She made it perfectly clear that she didn’t want me to go. She was apprehensive to hug me when I left to get on the plane to California, so that always set with me.”

Kenney, if you knew your heart was not invested in Big Brother before the show began, why wouldn’t you let another passionate applicant take your place?

Naturally, fans of the franchise took to X to express their frustration, knowing that there are thousands of Big Brother fans all across America who would have happily taken his place:

“He should have let the alternate in to play. He’s going to be remembered for being the biggest waste of space ever casted.” “I’m sure the alternates would have jumped at the chance. This pisses me off.” “His alternate probably would’ve loved to play…” “Mike’s face was me bc wtf did he mean the plane 😭” “Ugh why did they cast him 🤮”

With other competition shows, such as Survivor, being slammed for its increasing number of quitters as of late, is reality television getting too hard for its contestants? Hopefully nobody else throws in the towel on Big Brother 26, but to see for yourself, catch brand new episodes Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and 8pm ET/PT on Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS. With a controversial Head of Household in power as we speak, this week going to be pure chaos.

