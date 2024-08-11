‘Certified BB legend’: Against all odds, the newest ‘Big Brother 26’ HOH is certain to add even more chaos to an already tumultuous season

After nominee Tucker Des Lauriers won the Power of Veto and used it on another nominee, Angela Murray — and after Makensy Manbeck used her secret power, America’s Veto, ultimately forcing the public to vote for the replacement nominee — it’s hard to believe that Big Brother 26 could get even crazier. Week three was arguably the wildest week we have seen on the beloved competition series in years, and it looks like the winner of the most recent Head of Household competition is going to give it a run for its money.

Known for winning the first Head of Household competition, Angela has caused nothing but chaos in the Big Brother house (AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), notably feuding with now-ousted houseguests Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub, as well as numerous other contestants. In the two weeks following her tumultuous HOH reign, the real estate agent found herself on the block due to the commotion she consistently causes in the house, but it looks like Angela has regained some power as of late.

Based on activity seen on the Big Brother 26 live feeds, it looks like the fourth Head of Household is, in fact, Angela Murray. Whether you love her or you hate her, viewers are excited to see what kind of mayhem she will bring to the Big Brother house this time around, hoping for a week as jam-packed with juicy drama as her first HOH reign.

Angela’s journey has been a gag every single week 💀💀

#bb26 pic.twitter.com/XmVHLc8RKL — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 8, 2024

Angela is unreal LMAOOO

The first repeat HoH of the season after being regarded as weak. Her enemies falling back to back.



HoH, nominee, vetoed nominee & HoH.



You have to respect it.

#BB26 pic.twitter.com/fOBoqkE7zA — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 9, 2024

Angela walking into her HoH room for the second time this season! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/VUEwRJuHYw — Whit (@Whitless256) August 9, 2024

Walking into Week 4, wondering what kind of drama Angela HoH will bring. Hopefully, it won't be another week of sunshine and rainbows! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/gp4kXLWrw4 — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) August 9, 2024

With a great deal of chatter via X, some Big Brother fans went so far as to reshare edits of the 50-year-old, all in celebration of her second Head of Household victory:

BREAKING: Angela is officially the fastest person to win two HoH competitions in the modern era! #BB26 pic.twitter.com/ojDuKiyO37 — Damian (@givemethatkeyb) August 9, 2024

Unfortunately, one thing has the power to foil Angela’s second HOH reign: Quinn Martin’s secret power, the Deepfake Head of Household. For those who are unfamiliar, the Deepfake Head of Household — which Quinn won on his first day in the Big Brother house via Ainsley (AKA BBAI) — gives him the power to take over someone’s HOH reign, secretly controlling their nominations. Expiring in week four, this is the only chance for Quinn to use it, but after telling his fellow contestants that he has no plans to take advantage of this power, will he stay true to his word?

To find out whether or not Quinn betrays his fellow houseguests by taking over as the fourth Head of Household, catch brand new episodes of Big Brother 26 on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and 8pm ET/PT on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Regardless of whether or not Quinn uses the Deepfake Head of Household, Angela will have immunity, so it’s safe to say that the chaos will continue for at least another week. Hip, hip, hooray!

