‘I hate that I have to marry another man’: ‘Big Brother 26’ fans are seriously disturbed after one houseguest calls her IRL brother her ‘soulmate’

As if Big Brother 26 could not get crazier, one of the tamer contestants of the season — obviously not the oh-so dramatic Angela Murray nor Tucker Des Lauriers — dropped a major bomb on her fellow houseguests, as well as those tuning into the Big Brother live feeds.

Recommended Videos

Um… she said her soulmate is.. her brother?!

Earlier this week, Makensy “MJ” Manbeck was caught conversing with some of her fellow BB26 contestants — notably Kimo Apaka, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Brooklyn Rivera, Quinn Martin and Cedric Hodges — in the backyard of the Big Brother house (AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), when a thought-provoking question was posed to the group: who do you miss the most back home?

While Cam gushed about his father for a while, Makensy had a different individual in mind when her turn rolled around, raving about her brother in a way that seemed too close for comfort:

“Probably my brother. I mean, I love my mama and my daddy, but he is my soulmate. Literally. He is my main man. I hate that I have to marry another man, because he is like my number one man. I love him so very much… I’m not going to get into it, because I will cry, but yes, my brother is who I miss the most right now.”

Based on the rather intimate things that she had to say about her sibling — even admitting to the group her frustration that she cannot marry him someday — some Big Brother fans took to X to poke fun at the situation, arguing that Makensy is actually in love with her brother back home in Houston, Texas:

When you signed up for a show called “Big Brother” and find out it’s not about planning a wedding with your brother #BB26 pic.twitter.com/WFR5tUFTQc — megs (@megsreality13) August 7, 2024

Ohhhh so MJ signed up for Big Brother thinking it was a dating show based on the title #BB26 — Purple Jordan (@thepurplejordan) August 7, 2024

Live look at Makensy and her brother’s first morning together after Big Brother #bb26 pic.twitter.com/Wy8OkooDiJ — alex 🍓 (@amdeeeeeee) August 7, 2024

Others took a slightly different approach to the joke, bringing her short-lived showmance partner, Matt Hardeman, into the equation. After all, who knew that when fighting for Makensy’s heart, her brother would be the biggest competition for the Georgia native?

Matt when he finds out his biggest competition with MJ is her brother:#BB26 pic.twitter.com/CFHPmgQYKJ — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) August 7, 2024

Matt after hearing what makensy said about her brother being her soulmate #BB26 pic.twitter.com/bmKixBk1ZN — mk (@legsostanky) August 7, 2024

Nonetheless, with her secret power, America’s Veto, being used this week to take herself off of the block, Makensy no longer has immunity on Big Brother 26. Will she manage to win the Head of Household competition and secure her safety next week, or will she find herself on the block yet again?

While there is no way to know for sure, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT to see for yourself how the nominations unfold. With Ainsley (AKA BBAI) — as well as longtime host Julie Chen Moonves — teasing that a twist is on the horizon, it is safe to say we are on the edge of our seats until further notice!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy