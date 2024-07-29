‘This is BULLYING’: ‘Big Brother’ superfans call for CBS to remove ‘unhinged Karen’ for disgusting meltdown and vicious verbal attack

Fans of Big Brother are calling for a housemate to be immediately removed from the show, following a meltdown involving two cast members. The fanfare revolves around a recent episode of Big Brother season 26 in which Angela launches an attack on fellow housemate Matt as the entire cast looks on in horror.

Recommended Videos

For those not up to date, the tensions boiled over when Angela, who won Head of the House in an earlier episode of the currently airing season, discovered that Matt had been colluding with other housemates to evict her. While viewers didn’t see much evidence of that collusion, Angela appeared angered by the revelation and went in on who she thought was the ringleader.

“You must be so proud of yourself,” Angela quips sarcastically in the Big Brother kitchen. “I’m so flattered that I am a threat to you.” The other housemates can be seen cringing about the interaction, with one asking in a diary room confessional: “Angie, what are you doing?”. It marks the first major blow-up in season 26, and the machinations result in Matt being the first person evicted with eight votes against him and three to stay.

Unedited clips of the fight also show Angela claiming Matt “turned the house upside” and exploited her while she was “sleep deprived.” The most talked-about moment is when Angela refers to Matt as “crazy eyes” multiple times. While juicy tensions like this are par for the course in reality TV land, some fans have said that Angela’s blow-out went too far, and are suggesting that she be removed from the show.

#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance

Angela’s behavior is not entertaining it’s demeaning emasculating and down right disgusting. TLC she is not ur cash cow u need to drop her at once pic.twitter.com/TzvZb0vzrc — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) July 29, 2024

“This is BULLYING [and] it shouldn’t be tolerated,” one user wrote, “Angela HAS to go. That was uncomfortable to watch.” Another fan declared Angela should be “removed from the show by the show, not an eviction,” before claiming she induces anxiety among the other housemates. They continued: “This isn’t typical game play drama, this is straight up demeaning someone’s character and bullying.”

I stand by last nights comment, Angela is the worst big brother character of all time. A grown woman, calling a 25 year old CRAZY EYES over and over, yet always saying how “hot he is” and screaming in his face constantly. Just a wild look. She’s gotta be next to go #BigBrother26 — Dave Stein (@DbotWorld) July 26, 2024

Among other descriptors, fans labeled Angela as displaying “unhinged Karen behavior”, and criticized the other housemates for not coming to Matt’s defense. “Angela crossed the line and production should have stepped in,” another fan wrote. Regardless of the online chatter, Matt himself appeared to shake off the interaction, saying during his eviction exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves that he forgave Angela even if she didn’t ask for his forgiveness.

“I didn’t agree with how she treated me with what she said and it was difficult,” he added. It remains to be seen how the fallout from Angela’s eruption will affect things moving forward, but at least it’s not this writer on the receiving end of all that chaos.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy