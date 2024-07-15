The ‘Big Brother 26’ houseguests have been announced, and they may be in for the game’s biggest twist yet

Under the eye of the Chenbot — AKA longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves — 16 houseguests are officially locked and loaded, ready to begin their journey for the $750,000 cash prize on Big Brother 26 Wednesday (July 17). With an unprecedented (and some may say corny) artificial intelligence theme, it is sure to be a season to remember, for better or worse…

From a celebrity chef, to a crochet business owner, the cast of Big Brother 26 is as diverse (and as attractive) as can be. With a group of contestants that look this good, we are confident that there will be a showmance or two this season!

Who are said houseguests exactly? Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, as well as to learn how a mysterious 17th houseguest plans to shake up the game. Cue the suspenseful music…

Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent

Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Georgia

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Business administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Current City: Bowie, Maryland

Occupation: Physical therapist

Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, California

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former U.S. Marine

Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Current City: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Occupation: Nonprofit director

Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Current City: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Video store clerk

Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current City: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Former undercover police officer

Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Current City: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress sales representative

Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Current City: Miami, Florida

Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Celebrity chef

Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Construction project manager

Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Georgia

Current City: Roswell, Georgia

Occupation: Tech sales representative

Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma

Current City: Omaha, Nebraska

Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Event bartender

T’kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Crochet business owner

Tucker Des Lauriers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

The above houseguests are going to have to compete with another individual on Big Brother 26, because for the first time in franchise history, the contestants will have the opportunity to vote for a 17th houseguest. Could Survivor superstar Cirie Fields make her return to the beloved competition series?

To find out for yourself, catch the two-night premiere of Big Brother 26 on Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything this season has in store!

