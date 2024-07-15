The ‘Big Brother 26’ houseguests have been announced, and they may be in for the game’s biggest twist yet

Under the eye of the Chenbot — AKA longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves — 16 houseguests are officially locked and loaded, ready to begin their journey for the $750,000 cash prize on Big Brother 26 Wednesday (July 17). With an unprecedented (and some may say corny) artificial intelligence theme, it is sure to be a season to remember, for better or worse…
From a celebrity chef, to a crochet business owner, the cast of Big Brother 26 is as diverse (and as attractive) as can be. With a group of contestants that look this good, we are confident that there will be a showmance or two this season!
Who are said houseguests exactly? Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, as well as to learn how a mysterious 17th houseguest plans to shake up the game. Cue the suspenseful music…
Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real estate agent
Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Business administrator
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
Current City: Bowie, Maryland
Occupation: Physical therapist
Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, California
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former U.S. Marine
Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Current City: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Occupation: Nonprofit director
Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Current City: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Video store clerk
Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current City: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Former undercover police officer
Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Current City: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress sales representative
Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Current City: Miami, Florida
Occupation: VIP cocktail server
Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Celebrity chef
Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Construction project manager
Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
Current City: Roswell, Georgia
Occupation: Tech sales representative
Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
Current City: Omaha, Nebraska
Occupation: Nurse recruiter
Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Event bartender
T’kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Crochet business owner
Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current City: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Marketing and sales executive
The above houseguests are going to have to compete with another individual on Big Brother 26, because for the first time in franchise history, the contestants will have the opportunity to vote for a 17th houseguest. Could Survivor superstar Cirie Fields make her return to the beloved competition series?
To find out for yourself, catch the two-night premiere of Big Brother 26 on Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything this season has in store!