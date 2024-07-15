Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via CBS
Category:
TV

The ‘Big Brother 26’ houseguests have been announced, and they may be in for the game’s biggest twist yet

One word: 'BBAI'
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:47 pm

Under the eye of the Chenbot — AKA longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves — 16 houseguests are officially locked and loaded, ready to begin their journey for the $750,000 cash prize on Big Brother 26 Wednesday (July 17). With an unprecedented (and some may say corny) artificial intelligence theme, it is sure to be a season to remember, for better or worse…

Recommended Videos

From a celebrity chef, to a crochet business owner, the cast of Big Brother 26 is as diverse (and as attractive) as can be. With a group of contestants that look this good, we are confident that there will be a showmance or two this season!

Who are said houseguests exactly? Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, as well as to learn how a mysterious 17th houseguest plans to shake up the game. Cue the suspenseful music…

Angela Murray

Image via CBS

Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real estate agent

Brooklyn Rivera

Image via CBS

Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Business administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Image via CBS

Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
Current City: Bowie, Maryland
Occupation: Physical therapist

Cedric Hodges

Image via CBS

Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, California
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former U.S. Marine

Chelsie Baham

Image via CBS

Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Current City: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Occupation: Nonprofit director

Joseph Rodriguez

Image via CBS

Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Current City: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Video store clerk

Kenney Kelley

Image via CBS

Age: 52
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current City: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Former undercover police officer

Kimo Apaka

Image via CBS

Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Current City: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress sales representative

Leah Peters

Image via CBS

Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Current City: Miami, Florida
Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Lisa Weintraub

Image via CBS

Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Celebrity chef

Makensy Manbeck

Image via CBS

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Construction project manager

Matt Hardeman

Image via CBS

Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
Current City: Roswell, Georgia
Occupation: Tech sales representative

Quinn Martin

Image via CBS

Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
Current City: Omaha, Nebraska
Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Rubina Bernabe

Image via CBS

Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Event bartender

T’kor Clottey

Image via CBS

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Crochet business owner

Tucker Des Lauriers

Image via CBS

Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current City: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

The above houseguests are going to have to compete with another individual on Big Brother 26, because for the first time in franchise history, the contestants will have the opportunity to vote for a 17th houseguest. Could Survivor superstar Cirie Fields make her return to the beloved competition series?

To find out for yourself, catch the two-night premiere of Big Brother 26 on Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything this season has in store!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com linkedin