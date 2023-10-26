‘We broke Cirie’: Does longtime host Julie Chen Moonves regret inviting the four-time ‘Survivor’ player to join ‘Big Brother 25?’

Despite being a 'Survivor' legend, Cirie Fields was not cut out for 'Big Brother.'

While four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields started out Big Brother 25 on a high note, it is clear that she is getting more and more burnt out as the weeks progress…

Losing ally after ally, from Izzy Gleicher to Jared Fields to (soon enough) Blue Kim, Cirie has expressed on numerous occasions that her Big Brother journey has been relatively disheartening, switching her strategy to hopefully just coast her way to the end.

While this new and improved strategy has been working out for her so far, finding herself in a final four deal with Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, and Felicia Cannon, the the 53-year-old is still beaten down after nearly three months in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles).

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves explained that after casting Cirie Fields on Big Brother 25 (and seeing the impact that the game has has on her thus far), she is hesitant to cast more Survivor castaways on the beloved competition series.

“We broke Cirie! She has had enough,” Julie lamented, prior to diving into why, exactly, Big Brother has had such an impact on the four-time Survivor player.

“Survivor is a fraction of the time, and she happened to pick the season where it’s going to go 99 days, longer than ever,” she revealed. For lack of a better phrase, we don’t blame Cirie for wanting to #GTFO!

While the longtime host does not mind former Big Brother houseguests trying their luck as Survivor castaways (such as Hayden Moss and Caleb Reynolds), she thinks that it is best to keep Big Brother as a “fresh group of unknowns” each and every season.

“I don’t mind having Survivor people play Big Brother, but there’s something so nice about a fresh group of unknowns. That’s why I prefer that over even past players. Even if you bring in four past players as coaches, it’s not as fresh, so I like to find new people and then I find it a compliment that other shows take them,” Julie shared with a smile.

Was she trying to tell us something? Could we see our favorite Big Brother houseguests hitting the beach in the near future?

Fingers crossed, but only time will tell…

Until then, tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — with a double eviction on the horizon, things are about to get crazy!