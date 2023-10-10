‘She literally does not want to be there’: Cirie Fields appears to be ‘checked out’ of ‘Big Brother 25′ after Jared Fields’ eviction

Reality TV lovers were shaken when four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields entered the house for Big Brother 25 (alongside her son, Jared Fields), quickly dominating the game and giving the other houseguests a social and strategic masterclass.

Having control of the game since day one, then unexpectedly losing her son and her closest ally, Izzy Gleicher, Cirie’s social and strategic prowess appears to be fading away, but is it all part of her plan to take home the victory?

With some saying that Cirie is entirely “checked out” and some saying that Cirie is simply “laying low,” keep scrolling to see what Big Brother superfans are saying about the Survivor legend’s drastic change in gameplay.

Screengrab via CBS

To kick off the conversation @DelGriffithPTA shared their thoughts on Cirie Fields via Reddit, specifically in regards to her underwhelming gameplay beginning just hours after Jared Fields’ eviction.

@DelGriffithPTA wrote, “Is it just me, or does it seem like since Jared was evicted and then finally had his game ended as a zombie that Cirie seems very disinterested? I’m sure she had planned on her and Jared being unbeatable as a duo and them being the center of the whole season. Now, not only is her son gone but Izzy too, and her and Felicia don’t seem as close. She just acts like she’s out of place now.”

“She probably knows her days are numbered, she hasn’t come close to winning anything and has no strong allies left. She’s supposedly a master at communicating, and building relationships though but seems resigned,” the Reddit user concluded, with numerous Big Brother superfans chiming in to agree with this statement.

“I think she’s been over it for a while now. She’s not used to being in a game for this long and locked inside a house for the majority of the time. She was talking about how on Survivor they could go wherever on the island. I think her social battery is just dead,” one Reddit user shared.

“I feel like she checked out when Izzy left, and it got worse after Jared. She literally does not want to be there. She’s sad,” another concurred.

“I mean, she has no alliance, she can’t win comps. I’d probably be checked out too. She’s basically just waiting out until she’s evicted because she has no ability to grab any power,” a third wrote, prior to diving into the difference between Big Brother and Survivor.

“Big Brother and Survivor are just totally different games. She never won comps on Survivor, but you can win Survivor without ever winning a comp. Individual immunity gives you zero power, it only ensures you stay another day. With Big Brother, winning comps not only ensures safety but it ensures someone you want gone goes home, and without that (or being aligned with that), she has zero shot at anything,” the Reddit user continued, and we could not agree more.

Screengrab via CBS

While a majority of respondents agreed with @DelGriffithPTA’s original statement, some Big Brother superfans still think Cirie Fields has a chance at winning the game — being “checked out” is all part of her plan!

“She said that she is laying low for now, I don’t think her days are numbered anymore tbh. There are a lot of targets in the house right now, and I think it’s in her best interest to lay low. I do think she may be a target for Bowie Jane, but other than that, she’s in a pretty solid spot right now after losing her whole alliance,” one Reddit user dished.

“She is giving her mind some time to recharge. She’s playing it right. She needs to lay low for a bit. She has no one fully, and so if she becomes the target, she will be gone. Love Cirie but she can’t win comps,” another explained.

“Cirie’s presence is so strange right now! I think with all her allies gone now, her only chance is to lay low. Let all the guys play their game and sweep up in the end. I know she’s in trouble right now, but I still have hope,” a third shared, describing how Matt Klotz and Jag Bains can potentially carry her to the end.

Will Cirie avoid eviction this week and begin to pick up speed as the number of houseguests start to dwindle down? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday — you will not regret it!