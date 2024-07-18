Who is Ainsley from ‘Big Brother 26?’ The AI starlet’s identity, revealed

You know what host Julie Chen Moonves always says: “expect the unexpected,” and needless to say, the premiere of Big Brother 26 definitely delivered…

In an unprecedented moment in Big Brother history, the season’s first eight houseguests — Angela Murray, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, Joseph Rodriguez, Kimo Apaka, Makensy Manbeck, Rubina Bernabe, and Tucker Des Lauriers — got the opportunity to vote in a new houseguest named Ainsley. While the contestants debated long and hard as to whether or not they should let her into the house, fans of the franchise instantly knew something was fishy about her, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their true thoughts:

“This girl is not playing for the money she’s clearly the AI twist no? I don’t get it. Julie, make it make sense #BB26.” “What in the zeetus lupeetuz…Ainsley definitely gonna be controlled by AI. VOTE NO! #BB26.” “Ainsley’s name literally starts with AI… like c’mon now LOL #BB26.”

Failing to receive the votes needed to enter the Big Brother house — also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles — it was revealed that Ainsley would enter the beloved competition series regardless, instead as an artificial intelligence robot. After all, Big Brother 26 is BBAI themed!

Now being portrayed by a big blue figure, it looks like Ainsley has come and gone from our television screens, leaving viewers with tons and tons of questions about her true identity. To find out who she actually is, we got you covered — just keep scrolling…

Ainsley from Big Brother 26 is actually a TikToker named Cosette Rinab

THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26 pic.twitter.com/KNKNSdEUlI — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) July 18, 2024

While Ainsley described herself to her fellow houseguests as a 24-year-old surf shop worker from San Diego, California, she is actually a TikToker named Cosette Rinab, amassing a whopping 2.2 million followers on the platform. How impressive is that?

Known for her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content — as well as a few comedy skits here and there — Cosette seems to be entirely removed from the Big Brother world, but she has a strong social media following nonetheless. Recently, she even attended the Descendants: The Rise of Red and Doctor Who premieres in Los Angeles, California, walking the red carpet and mingling with the casts, respectively. From the looks of it, Cosette is booked and busy!

Now, how did Big Brother fans clock her identity, you may ask? A user named @jordanjwoodson shared his discovery via X (formerly known as Twitter), and fans of the franchise were shocked at how quickly and skillfully he cracked the case:

“Production works hard but the Big Brother fandom works harder” “BB detective never fails!” “HOW ARE YOU SO QUICK??”

Others noted that her name was actually in the credits at the end of the episode, doubling down on the fact that Ainsley is undoubtedly Cosette Rinab:

you are correct, well done!

I added your tweet to my site Links of the Day btw pic.twitter.com/Q5PylU3lpN — hamsterwatch #bb26 (@hamsterwatch) July 18, 2024

Now being portrayed by an extremely unsettling artificial intelligence robot, it looks like we will not be seeing any more of Cosette on our television screens. Instead, it’s safe to say that Big Brother fans will keep up with the social media sensation via TikTok to learn more about her true identity.

Is she really 24 years old?

Does she really work at a surf shop?

Is she really from San Diego, California?

We just have so many questions…

