‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ rumored cast list features several fan favorites

The CBS holiday spin-off Big Brother Reindeer Games is nearly upon us, and we’ve got a rumored cast list from a reliable source.

So far, only three former Big Brother houseguests have been officially linked to Reindeer Games, which is set to premiere on December 11. After season 25 wrapped on November 9, CBS revealed the newest iteration of their flagship series, and that Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell would participate as “Santa’s Elves.”

Jordan is a two-time player. She won her first season, Big Brother 11, before returning for season 13 a few years later. Derek and Tiffany both competed during season 23, placing 10th and sixth respectively.

However, the three will be co-hosts, not competitors. All in all, nine returning “legends” with battle in Big Brother Reindeer Games — an addition that’s nothing like the mainline series (more on that here).

So, who will they be? CBS has yet to announce the cast. But, X’s “Gamervev” believes they know who’s popping up on the network again. Gamervev’s reality TV spoilers have been highly accurate, including when they shared a cast list for The Traitors US season 2 earlier this year.

Of course, nothing is official until CBS’s grand reveal. But, I expect this to be close to the mark.

A few winners and “America’s Favorite Houseguests” are on the rumored cast list. So, without further ado, here’s who Gamervev has linked to Big Brother Reindeer Games:

Danielle Reyes – Big Brother 3 and 7

Regarded as one of the greatest players to never win Big Brother, Danielle Reyes may be back on our screens as a contestant for the first time in nearly 20 years. Danielle has been foreshadowed as a Reindeer Games alum along with two other ex-houseguests on this list. Her, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande were featured in two skits using a “Time Laser” during Big Brother 25.

With Danielle joining the fold for the segments, it wouldn’t be surprising if part of the deal was her receiving a spot on the cast, just like the other two.

Danielle placed second in season 3 back in 2002. She returned for season 7’s All-Stars and came in sixth overall.

Britney Haynes – Big Brother 12 and 14

As mentioned, Britney Haynes joined Danielle and Frankie at the start of Big Brother 25 when they opened the “Big Brother Multiverse,” as well as at the very end when they attempted to close it. Instead, they brought Reindeer Games to life.

Britney is a beloved two-time houseguest. Big Brother 12 marked her first season when she was the final victim of “The Brigade’s” iron-clad secret alliance. After her fourth-place eviction, Britney returned as a coach during 2012’s Big Brother 14. She eventually joined the game as an actual contestant, but was voted out on day 55 and joined the Jury as its second member.

Frankie Grande – Big Brother 16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Frankie Grande is the last of the aforementioned trio, and Gamervev has also linked him to the holiday competition. We’ve only watched Ariana Grande’s older half-brother on Big Brother’s U.S. version once, and he had a solid showing.

Frankie played in season 16 in 2014 and lasted 88 days before he fell to “The Hitmen.” Frankie was one of the biggest competition threats that season and he secured three Power of Vetos. He flew across the pond to partake in Celebrity Big Brother UK’s 18th season in 2016, and missed out on the podium again — Frankie came in sixth.

Nicole Franzel – Big Brother 16, 18, and 22

Three-time Big Brother contestant and one-time winner Nicole Franzel may also be descending onto CBS again. Considering she’s appeared in three separate seasons, Nicole is one of the most notable faces on this list.

She made her reality competition start during season 16, and as part of a battle-back twist, Nicole received a second lease on life after her first eviction. But, she only lasted until day 77 when she was voted out again.

However, she bounced back in a big way. Nicole joined 2016’s Big Brother 18 as one of four returning veterans. And she took it all the way by receiving more votes than Paul Abrahamian on finale night. We last saw Nicole play during season 22. She had another solid showing in All-Stars 2, placing third overall.

Nicole holds the record for most days spent inside the CBS’s Big Brother house.

Cody Calafiore – Big Brother 16 and 22

Nicole’s fellow winner and two-time housemate Cody Calafiore could make his franchise return as well. Cody was one-half of The Hitmen during Big Brother 16 alongside Derrick Levasseur. Regarded as perhaps the greatest duo in franchise history, Cody and Derrick navigated themselves to the final two seats, and the latter ultimately won.

In 2020, Cody joined the cast for All-Stars 2. And after 85 days, Cody was once again being grilled by the Jury. But, this time, he snagged the $500,000 grand prize by besting Enzo Palumbo.

Cody holds the distinction of being one of three two-time players to never be voted out of Big Brother US.

Josh Martinez – Big Brother 19

Josh Martinez is another Big Brother champion who potentially signed up for Reindeer Games. Like Nicole, Josh also defeated Paul to win the six-figure check. The eccentric and boisterous “Meatball” did it during season 19 in 2017.

Although a season 25 competition was based on Josh, we haven’t seen him compete on Big Brother since then. He was supposedly locked in for season 22, but a positive COVID-19 test knocked him off the cast list. Regardless, Josh has remained busy in the reality competition realm as he’s competed on several seasons of The Challenge.

Xavier Prather – Big Brother 23

Xavier Prather is the fourth winner on Gamervev’s rumored cast list. The victor of Big Brother 23, Xavier is credited for rolling with “The Cookout” alliance while making game-changing and cutthroat decisions that landed him $750,000 — the first time CBS increased the grand prize.

Xavier and Derek Frazier faced off in the final showdown, and Xavier left the Big Brother house as the unanimous winner on 85.

Taylor Hale – Big Brother 24

Big Brother 24’s Taylor Hale is the fifth and final champion to round out Gamervev’s list. Taylor’s 82-day journey last year wasn’t an easy one — she hit the block six times. But, her social game propelled her through, and she only ever received two eviction votes.

After Monte Taylor cut Matthew Turner on day 82, he and Taylor addressed their former housemates. And when it was all said and done, eight of the nine Jurors cast their vote for Taylor to win.

Cameron Hardin – Big Brother 25

During the Big Brother 25 finale, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that one contestant from the season would participate in Reindeer Games. And it’s no surprise that it’s Cameron Hardin.

Cameron earned the illustrious accolade of America’s Favorite Houseguest after his up-and-down campaign. Besides week 1, Cameron either held power or was a nominee until his eviction in week 7. Then, he won a battle-back competition and assumed power that week before his game’s demise in week 10. He was the 100-day season’s first Jury member.