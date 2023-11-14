‘Big Brother 25’: how did Cameron Hardin win ‘America’s Favorite Houseguest?’

Cameron earned season 25's fan-favorite vote, but how did he get there?

Well, it wasn’t first place. But, $50,000 and being celebrated as “America’s Favorite Houseguest” isn’t a bad way for Cameron Hardin’s 100-day journey to end on Big Brother 25. So, why did Cameron’s game warrant the illustrious title?

Let’s take a look back at Cameron’s campaign for $750,000.

The man who also goes by “Space Cowboy” entered the Big Brother 25 house as a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, Georgia. He was a proud superfan of the CBS flagship series and he left his daughter, Stevi Rae, back home to realize his dream of winning the reality competition show while snagging a life-changing sum of money.

But, little did Cameron know, the road was going to be bumpy and it ultimately led to the Jury house.

Photo via CBS

All in all, 17 hopefuls moved into the abode this past summer, and Reilly Smedley ascended the throne as the season’s first Head of Household. Cameron quickly forged a connection with Reilly, and with the 24-year-old bartender as its nucleus, the “Handful” alliance formed featuring her, Cameron, Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Blue Kim.

Then, America Lopez, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger were pulled in to create “Family Style.”

We didn’t see much from Cameron on the show during week 1 — he was safe under Reilly’s reign. But, the Space Cowboy’s underdog story (and the reason he won America’s love) officially began in week 2. Hisam Goueli was the second player to earn the private suite’s key, and Reilly, Cameron, and Matt were on the top of his hit list. Along with his “Professors” alliance, Hisam nominated Reilly and Cameron, and the 45-year-old geriatric physician made it clear to the entire house that Reilly was his main target.

Screengrab via CBS

And she remained that after Hisam also notched that week’s Power of Veto. So, on day 16, Cameron survived the live eviction while his close ally walked out the front door.

Space Cowboy couldn’t get too comfortable; however, as he found himself under the guillotine for the second time a few days later. Felicia Cannon won Head of Household and she nominated Cameron and Jag. But, the 63-year-old real estate agent had a plan that didn’t involve America’s future favorite houseguest nor the eventual winner of season 25.

Instead, Felicia hoped one of the two would secure the Power of Veto so she could move forward with her backdoor scheme to oust Hisam. And that’s exactly what happened. Jag won the golden necklace (his first of seven — a record-breaking feat) and pulled himself off the block.

Hisam, the man responsible for nominating Cameron the week before, was then called on by Felicia to sit next to him and face the threat of elimination. When eviction night rolled around, Hisam was unanimously voted out and Cameron was once again safe.

Hisam had won three of four competitions he was eligible to play in, and with the biggest competition threat out of the house, Cameron went on to fill Hisam’s role.

Cameron won his first competition of the season during the week 4 Head of Household. It was the famous Big Brother 6 competition, “The Pressure Cooker,” which tested the players’ mental and physical stamina by having them hold onto a button for hours on end, and Cameron seized power by lasting nearly 14 hours.

At this point in the game, Cameron and his other former Handful allies’ trust had degraded.

He was linked to his “Chillers” counterpart, Red Utley, and they created an alliance called “Legend 25” with Cirie Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane Ball, Mecole Hayes, Matt, and Felicia.

So, Space Cowboy nominated Blue and Jag, and after Red solidified Cameron’s nominations by earning the Veto, it appeared like Jag’s fate had ultimately been sealed by Cameron. On day 30, Jag caught all 10 votes, and host Julie Chen Moonves announced that the 25-year-old truck company owner was evicted.

But, little did Cameron know, his plan was about to be derailed. Matt had secretly won the “Power of Invincibility,” and he used it to nullify Jag’s eviction. The game-changing advantage was a massive blow to Cameron’s momentum, and things were about to become a lot more difficult for the Space Cowboy’s game.

Jared, who was secretly playing alongside his mom, Cirie, won week 5’s Head of Household. Working with Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy, he nominated Red and Cameron — an obvious pair who showed they could win competitions. Legend 25 was created by the three women to keep them safe from Cameron and Red, but they had little desire to work with “The Chillers.”

So, although Cameron won the Veto, his buddy Red suffered an eight-vote blindside when he sat next to Jag on day 37.

With his allies Reilly and Red leaving within the first five weeks, Cameron knew taking a shot at the house’s power structure was paramount.

So, when he became week 6’s Head of Household, Cameron nominated Izzy and Felicia. Jared went on to win the Veto, but knowing Cirie would be the replacement nominee (something Cameron was eyeing), Jared chose not to use the golden necklace’s power.

Izzy had been a main target of Cameron for weeks. And on day 44, she was sent packing.

But, just because one of his biggest targets was served her eviction notice didn’t mean Cameron was off the hook. He was the next one out.

Like Jag, Cameron received a second lease on life after his eviction

Jared became the house’s ruler for the second time in week 7. Knowing Cameron was targeting his mom while also being the reason why his close ally, Izzy, was back in New York, Jared took another shot at Cameron.

But, respecting Cameron’s competition prowess, the 25-year-old exterminator planned to backdoor the Space Cowboy.

Jared nominated Cory and America with the intention of not allowing Cameron to win his second Power of Veto. But, as history has it, Cameron’s chip was drawn during the competition’s selection period.

Regardless, Jag picked up his second Veto which allowed him to exact vengeance on Cameron for his week 4 nomination. He used the Veto on Cory, and Jared nominated Cameron. The writing was on the wall for Cameron, and although he pitched himself as a competition-winning tool to be exploited, he was unanimously evicted on day 45.

His departure marked the first of the night, however. The live eviction episode rang in a double eviction, and by the time the hour was up, Jared followed Cameron out the door courtesy of Cory’s Head of Household.

Screengrab via CBS

But, in a Big Brother first, the “Scaryverse” revealed a unique battle-back twist that had Cameron and Jared moving back into the house that night as “zombies.” As if they never left, they lived with the other houseguests while also competing against each other in a series of competitions to resurrect their games. A week after the double eviction, Cameron won the final competition and stamped his ticket back into the game as a full-fledged houseguest while the exterminator became the exterminated.

He instantly took advantage of his second chance by winning both week 9’s Head of Household and Power of Veto, which meant the end of Mecole’s game. Cameron spent the week attempting to rebuild relationships, and his main focus was his alliance with Jag and Matt coined “The Fugitives.”

But, unfortunately for Cameron, the “Minutemen” didn’t plan on sticking to their word.

Bowie Jane won the next week’s Head of Household and she nominated Cirie and Felicia. But, Jag campaigned for her to backdoor Cameron. And that’s eventually what happened. Cameron wasn’t chosen to play in the Power of Veto and Jag won it.

Just like in week 7, Jag’s use of the Veto led to Cameron’s eviction — he saved Felicia, and Bowie Jane nominated Cameron in her stead. He was unanimously re-evicted on day 72 and joined the Jury as its first member.

Cameron’s wild ride as a Big Brother 25 houseguest was over.

Screengrab via CBS

But, he made it entertaining, to say the least. Barring Reilly’s reign, Cameron was either nominated or the Head of Household every round of play until his ultimate demise in week 10. He had won the most competitions out of any houseguest up to that point, dueled his way back into the game, and his move against Felicia and Izzy in week 6 truly shook up season 25’s momentum.

If it wasn’t for Cameron’s move that eliminated Izzy, the season could’ve easily played out much differently.

Cameron also received a favorable edit by Big Brother’s production. Although he was a controversial figure for live feeders, he was portrayed as the season’s unsung hero who fought day in and day out to bring home a cash prize to his daughter.

With Big Brother Reindeer Games around the corner and an eventual returnee season likely to drop in the next few years, there’s a good chance we haven’t seen the last of Space Cowboy on Big Brother.