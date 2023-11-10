Are Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley from ‘Big Brother 25’ dating?

Even though they only spent 16 days inside the Big Brother 25 house together, contestants Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley formed a romantic connection before the latter’s untimely eviction.

Matt and Reilly became close during the 100-day season’s first two rounds of play, but as the outgoing Head of Household, Reilly suffered the wrath of Hisam Goueli’s anti-Reilly campaign and was voted out unanimously — even by Matt, who ultimately went on to form an important alliance with Jag Bains.

Before Reilly left, Matt told her in private that he found her “really attractive” and had “a little crush on her.” Throughout the season, live feeders watched Matt gush about Reilly to other houseguests. His sole Head of Household victory came in week 13 and instead of receiving a letter from his family, he got one from the 24-year-old bartender along with a photo of Reilly with his mom, further insinuating that there was chemistry to explore in the outside world.

While it was clear that Matt and Reilly had a budding romance inside the Big Brother house, fans now want to know what the real world holds for them.

Are BB25‘s Matt and Reilly dating in real life?

As far as we know, Klotz and Smedley have not officially announced a romantic relationship despite host Julie Chen Moonves mentioning during the live season finale that Matt was leaving the show with a girlfriend (awkward!).

Matt and Reilly were finally able to reunite after Jag Bains was crowned the winner of season 25. Matt, Jag’s “Minutemen” ally, sat beside him in the final two chairs, ultimately losing to a 5-2 vote. Despite this loss, Matt was awarded $75,000 for placing second, and now that he’s out of the house, he’ll be able to spend more time with his other prize: Reilly.

Matt, who lives in Louisiana, spoke with Us Weekly after the show wrapped, revealing what Reilly said to him on stage when they embraced for the first time in 84 days. “She whispered to me, ‘My parents moved to Georgia while I was in the B.B. house,’ so, she lives three hours from me. We live close now. After Reilly was evicted from season 25, she told the outlet that she thought “the world of Matt,” going on to say, “I went into this not wanting any sort of showmance. But, you know, I didn’t expect to meet someone like Matt.”

When Matt spoke with Entertainment Tonight host and Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale the day after the live finale, the 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist said he still had to speak with Reilly about their future, but he seemed optimistic. “We’ve definitely got to have our talks. You know, I haven’t seen her in a while. But, I’m excited. I was excited to see her when I got out of that house. I think it was really cool seeing that letter from her for HoH and a picture with my mom. And I was like, never thought that in a million years. So, that was a big surprise.”

Will Big Brother have joined two more in matrimony when all is said and done? Only time will tell!