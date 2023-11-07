Are former ‘Big Brother’ houseguests Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin still together?

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin from Big Brother 24 seriously could not be a hotter duo!

Throughout Big Brother 24, which aired from July to September of 2022, Taylor and Joseph had some flirtatiousness with one another, despite Taylor taking home the $750,000 cash prize in the end (plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America’s Favorite Houseguest) and Joseph finding himself in the jury house after a controversial split house twist.

While they did not finish out their respective Big Brother journeys together, #Jaylor expanded beyond the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), causing them to make things official in November of 2022 — how sweet is that?

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Hale shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other.”

“I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she concluded with a grin.

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Abdin gushed, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine.”

He concluded with an ear-to-ear smile, “She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more” — anyone else need a tissue?

Posting a series of sexy photos on their respective Instagram profiles, and even making their red carpet debut together at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, fans of the beloved competition series have noticed that the number of posts that Taylor and Joseph have together has started to dwindle down.

Are Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin still together?

Screengrab via US Weekly

Unfortunately for #Jaylor shippers, Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin broke up in April of 2023, just five months after making things official.

“Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward. We recognize this is what’s best for both of our futures at this time,” Hale shared with her over 200,000 followers via Instagram, before diving into what led the duo to make this difficult decision.

She continued, “This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgment of how special our relationship is to the both of us. We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you.”

To conclude the post, Taylor confirmed that she and Joseph will continue to support each other, encouraging Big Brother fans to do the same.

She concluded passionately, “Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other’s lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, #Jaylor.”

While Abdin did not create a post of his own, he reshared Taylor’s post via his Instagram story, so his over 100,000 followers were also in the know regarding their split.

Who is Taylor Hale dating now?

Screengrab via CBS

While Taylor Hale has been single for seven months now, it appears as though she is still looking for her perfect match, focusing on herself and her career instead.

Hidden within the stunning solo shots she has shared on her various social media profiles since she and Joseph broke up, Taylor has posted numerous photos of her new endeavors as a television personality, guest starring in podcasts, walking red carpets, attending high-profile events, and more.

With no men in sight on her Instagram profile, we can assume that she is single and ready to mingle!

To take a trip down memory lane and watch Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s love story unfold from the very beginning, fans of the hit competition show can stream all of Big Brother 24 on Paramount Plus.